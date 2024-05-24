Majorca Tragedy: Beachfront Restaurant Collapse In Spain Leaves Fatalities And Injuries

Tragedy struck the Spanish island of Majorca as a beachfront restaurant, the Medusa Beach Club, experienced a partial collapse, resulting in at least four fatalities and over 20 injuries, according to officials. The incident, which occurred on Thursday evening, prompted a swift response from rescue workers who scrambled to extract victims from the wreckage.

Video footage from state-owned broadcaster and images from various news outlets depicted portions of the restaurant’s terraces collapsing to the ground floor. Rescue efforts focused on retrieving individuals trapped amidst the debris. While initial reports did not clarify whether the collapse extended beyond the terraces, the situation remained tense as emergency personnel worked tirelessly at the scene.

Before the unfortunate accident, the Medusa Beach Club boasted three levels, with expansive terraces supported by sturdy pillars, as documented in reports news agency. The sudden collapse sent shockwaves through the community, leaving authorities grappling with the aftermath.

Updates from Majorca’s emergency services initially confirmed four fatalities and 21 injuries, though subsequent reports indicated that the number of injured individuals had risen to 27. Details regarding the nationalities of the victims were not immediately disclosed, leaving many questions unanswered in the wake of the tragedy.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took to social media to express his concern, stating that he closely monitored the ongoing recovery efforts. Sanchez pledged the full support of the national government to assist local and regional authorities in managing the aftermath of the incident.

Majorca, renowned as the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands nestled in the Mediterranean Sea, serves as a popular resort destination frequented by tourists from across northern Europe throughout the year. The unfortunate events at the Medusa Beach Club serve as a sobering reminder of the inherent risks associated with coastal establishments, highlighting the importance of stringent safety measures to safeguard patrons and employees alike.

