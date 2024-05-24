Putin Authorizes Decree Allowing Confiscation Of U.S. Property

In a retaliatory move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree granting Russia the authority to confiscate assets of U.S. companies and individuals to offset any Russian assets seized in the United States. The decree, published on the Russian government’s legal portal, comes amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations.

According to news agency, the decree empowers the Russian Central Bank and Russian entities to pursue legal recourse in court if their properties are unlawfully seized by the U.S. This measure is seen as a direct response to the possibility of the U.S. confiscating Russian assets.

A special commission under the Russian government has been tasked with identifying U.S. assets and properties in Russia, including movable and immovable properties, securities, shares in Russian enterprises, and property rights, which could be used to compensate for any losses incurred by Russian entities.

The Russian government has been given a four-month deadline to introduce amendments to Russian legislation to facilitate the implementation of the decree, indicating a swift response to the escalating situation.

The timing of the decree coincides with discussions among top finance officials from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations regarding the fate of Russian assets frozen in the West. While Ukraine and its allies have advocated for the confiscation of Russian assets amounting to $260 billion frozen outside the country following Russia’s invasion in February 2022, European officials have expressed reservations, citing legal and financial stability concerns.

READ MORE : Zelensky: China Thinks ‘US Wins If Russia Loses War’

However, the situation took a significant turn when U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act in April. This legislation grants the U.S. administration the authority to seize approximately $5 billion in Russian state assets located in the U.S. The law, included in a comprehensive aid package for Ukraine and other nations, underscores Washington’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts.

Despite the enactment of the law, it is unlikely that the U.S. will proceed with asset seizures without consensus from other G7 members and the European Union.

Under Putin’s decree, Russian companies, the central bank, and individuals are permitted to petition Russian courts to challenge the seizure of their property in the U.S. If deemed unjustified by the courts, a government commission will offer assets in compensation, potentially including property owned by U.S. citizens or companies in Russia, securities, and shares in Russian companies.

This move by Russia marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries and underscores the complexities of the geopolitical landscape. As both sides engage in tit-for-tat measures, the prospect of further confrontations looms large, raising concerns about the potential ramifications for global stability.

READ MORE: Court Clears Imran Khan And PTI Leaders Of Vandalism Charges In Pakistan

Show Full Article