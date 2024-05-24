Gaza Conflict Escalates: Leads To Civilian Casualties And Widespread Displacement

The ongoing conflict in Gaza saw a devastating escalation on Wednesday night as Israeli army shelling resulted in the deaths of 16 Palestinians, including 10 children, and left several others injured. The strike targeted a house in the center of Gaza City, according to the news agency.

Tragically, the violence continued into the early hours of Thursday. At least 24 people lost their lives overnight when the Israeli army targeted two houses in northern and central Gaza, with one attack in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip claiming at least eight lives, reported news agency.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stated that their operations, aimed at targeting “terrorists,” will persist throughout the Gaza Strip. However, these actions have drawn sharp international criticism. The mounting death toll and the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza have intensified global scrutiny, with over 900,000 Palestinians displaced by the fighting in just two weeks. The displaced population is now facing severe shortages of shelter, food, water, and medicine.

Israeli tanks and troops have made significant advances in Rafah’s southeast, pushing towards the city’s densely populated western district. These operations are met with fierce resistance from Palestinian fighters. Additionally, the last two functioning hospitals in northern Gaza’s Jabalia region remain under siege, with the Israeli army targeting these critical health facilities with artillery and small-arms fire.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) executive director, Catherine Russell, expressed grave concern over the impact of the conflict on children. She highlighted the catastrophic consequences faced by children in Gaza due to blocked aid routes and intensified military operations, particularly in Rafah and surrounding areas.

Since the outbreak of violence on October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in at least 35,800 deaths and 80,011 injuries. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel from Hamas’s initial attack on October 7 stands at 1,139, with dozens of individuals still held captive.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen as the conflict shows no signs of abating, raising urgent calls from the international community for a resolution and immediate humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population.

READ MORE :What Are The Concerns As Australia Explores Banning Social Media For Kids Below 16?

Show Full Article