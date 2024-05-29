Manish Chauhan Appointed As India's Ambassador To Jordan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed Manish Chauhan as India’s next Ambassador to Jordan. Presently serving as India’s Ambassador to Portugal, Chauhan is anticipated to accept his new role shortly, as per the MEA press release.

In a notice, the MEA proclaimed, “Shri Manish Chauhan (IFS: 1994), currently Ambassador of India to Portugal, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

Previously, Manish Chauhan has held various diplomatic positions, including postings in Indian Missions in Beijing, Tehran, and Hong Kong, as stated by the Indian Embassy in Portugal.

He has also served in different capacities within the MEA in New Delhi, operating responsibilities related to the neighbourhood, external publicity, West Asia and North Africa Division, administration and personnel, right to information, as well as multilateral affairs.

