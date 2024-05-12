The Man Who Got First Ever Pig Kidney Transplant Dies 2 Months After The Surgery

Richard Slayman, the individual who made headlines in March for being the recipient of the world’s inaugural genetically engineered pig kidney transplant, has passed away, as confirmed by his family.

Slayman underwent the groundbreaking surgery, lasting four hours, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Remarkably, he was discharged just a fortnight later in April. Although the exact cause of his sudden demise remains uncertain, ABC News has reported that it was unrelated to the transplant.

Massachusetts General Hospital released a statement expressing profound sadness at Mr. Rick Slayman’s unexpected passing, clarifying that there’s no evidence linking it to his recent transplant.

Hailing from Weymouth, Massachusetts, Richard Slayman had grappled with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension for an extended period before undergoing the transplant. Preceding this groundbreaking procedure, Mr. Slayman had diligently managed his health conditions and had even undergone dialysis treatment for several years. Previously, he received a human kidney transplant in December 2018, performed by the same team at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Regrettably, the transplanted human kidney functioned for approximately five years before exhibiting signs of rejection. Consequently, in May 2023, Mr. Slayman had to resume dialysis, significantly impacting his quality of life, as disclosed by the hospital.

Recognized as a symbol of hope for transplant patients globally, Mr. Slayman’s legacy is deeply appreciated by the medical community. The hospital extends heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, honoring his extraordinary generosity and kindness that touched many lives.

The genetically modified pig kidney, sourced from eGenesis, a pharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, marked a significant milestone in xenotransplantation. Through CRISPR-Cas9 technology, the pig’s genes were modified, removing incompatible ones and introducing specific human genes to enhance compatibility with the recipient’s body.

In a poignant message, Mr. Slayman’s family conveyed profound gratitude to the doctors and the entire care team at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many. Millions of people worldwide have come to know Rick’s story. We felt – and still feel – comforted by the optimism he provided patients desperately waiting for a transplant.”

The statement further read, “We are extremely grateful to his care team across Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Brigham, especially Dr Williams, Dr Kawai, and Dr Riella, who truly did everything they could to help give Rick a second chance. Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts.”

The family of Mr. Slayman shared that a key motivation behind his decision to undergo the transplant was his wish to inspire hope among the many people facing end-stage organ failure and anxiously awaiting a life-saving transplant.

