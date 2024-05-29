Porsche Unveils Revamped 911: Introducing Hybrid Power to the Iconic Model

Porsche has brought in its all new revamped version of its iconic model of 911 for all the Porsche enthusiasts. The German automaker recently unveiled the latest revamped version of its legendary 911, showcasing a facelifted version of the 992-generation model. This new and upgraded offer is made available in the Carrera and Carrera GTS variants and it not only boasts an updated cabin and enhanced performance but also marks a historic milestone as it introduces hybrid power to the revered lineup for the first time in its 61-year history.

The 911 has long been revered as a symbol of motoring purity in an era where automakers face mounting pressure to embrace electrification to meet stringent emission regulations. However, Porsche’s innovative approach towards its automobile range ensures that this evolution doesn’t compromise on the performance. of its products. Unlike some high-performance hybrids, the new 911 GTS introduces the Porsche T-Hybrid technology, featuring a lightweight hybrid powertrain configuration.



At the heart of the 911 GTS lies a newly developed 3.6-litre six-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine, complemented by an electric motor integrated into the turbocharger for instantaneous boost delivery. Additionally, another electric motor integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission enhances performance. The result is an impressive combined output of 541 PS and 610 Nm of torque.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is achieved in a blistering 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 312 kmph. Notably, Porsche claims that the new 911 GTS set a new benchmark at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, lapping the circuit 8.7 seconds faster than its predecessor. Available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, the 911 GTS offers enthusiasts the choice of their preferred setup.

Meanwhile, the 911 Carrera retains its renowned 3-litre twin-turbo boxer engine, which has undergone a comprehensive overhaul. Equipped with the intercooler from the Turbo models, previously exclusive to the GTS variants, the Carrera now delivers 394 PS and 450 Nm of torque.

Visually, the new 911 retains its iconic silhouette but incorporates subtle yet impactful design updates. LED Matrix headlights, updated bumpers, and a new rear light bar with Porsche badging distinguish the latest model. Inside the cabin, drivers are greeted with a 12.6-inch fully digital driver’s display and an updated 10.9-inch infotainment system, offering enhanced connectivity and convenience features.

Driving dynamics receive a significant boost with standard rear-wheel steering and PASM sports suspension, further optimized with adaptive dampers and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) available as an option. The Carrera GTS also boasts wider rear tyres and drag-reducing wheel options, ensuring a thrilling driving experience.

Both the new 911 Carrera and Carrera GTS are now available for global ordering, with an anticipated arrival in the Indian market by late 2024 or early 2025. With the introduction of hybrid power to the 911 lineup, Porsche signals a significant shift towards electrification, with plans to electrify its smaller 718 models in the future. While pricing details for the hybrid 911 are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to compete with esteemed rivals such as the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura, catering to discerning enthusiasts with a blend of performance and sustainability.

