CBSE Class 10th result 2019 @ cbse.nic.in: Soon after releasing the CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 on May 2, 2019, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to release the CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 on May 5 i.e. Sunday. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Boards 2019 exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website of CBSE that is cbse.nic.in. Note: Students can also check their CBSE secondary board results for 2018 to 2019 batch on cbseresults.nic.in, examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10th 2019 exams are advised to follow the given below steps in order to download the CBSE 10th 2019 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education i.e. cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Click for CBSE Results.

Step 3: Then, click to the link that says ‘Secondary School Certificate Examination ( Class X ) 2019 – Announced on 5th May 2019.’

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Centre Number and Admit Card ID.

Step 5: Your CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference.

CBSE Board conducted CBSE Class 10 exams between February 21 to March 29, this year. Over 18.19 lakh students registered for the examination. Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Board Result 2018 Class 10 on May 29, 2019, at around 04:00 PM. 16.38 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams in 2018 and the pass percentage went up to 86.07% out of which girls scored 88.67 per cent while boys scored 85.32 per cent passing marks.

Well, the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 on May 2, 2019. The pass percentage this year went to 83.4 per cent. Hansika Shukla from Meerut, Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public School Rishikesh have topped the CBSE 12th Result 2019.

