MH CET 2019: The result is likely to be out on June 3, though some sources suggest the result declaration today also. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website to avoid the last minute hassle.

The result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is expected soon as sources suggest that the result is likely to be expected on or before June 3, 2019. Speculation is rife that MHT CET result can be released today also between 6-7 pm. MHT CET exam is conducted for admission to professional courses offered at institutes in Maharashtra. For the first time, MHT CET was conducted in computer-based mode from May 2 to May 13. The CET cell this time also availed the student’s facility to submit objection on answer keys from May 15 to May 18.

A total of 283 objections were raised on 109 questions. After going through the objections, a final answer key will be prepared and the result will be based on the final answer key. The official notification read that the objections received will be analysed by the team of Experts, Moderators and Chief Moderators and according to the report of the Experts, Moderators, Chief Moderators, the final answer key will be shared along with corrections in question paper and result will be declared in the format of percentile.

MHT CET 2019: How to check results

Go to the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘MHT CET 2019 result’

Once you have clicked the link, you’ll be required to fill your credentials

After you have entered your credentials such as name, roll numbers, click the submit button

Your result will appear on your screen

Download the result and save it for future reference, also, don’t forget to take a print out for future reference since it will be available for a temporary period and no hard-copy will be available afterwards.

The MH CET till now has been solely based on class 12 syllabus of HSC Board (Maharashtra), but this year the syllabus was modified a bit as students also had to study Class 11 syllabus as well. The questions were based on physics, chemistry and mathematics which were slightly trickier for students, besides, the questions were application based. The state level examination was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra for the candidates who wish to seek admission in the undergraduate courses for agriculture, pharmacy, engineering and technology. It’s managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra.

