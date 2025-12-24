LIVE TV
Vijay Hazare Trophy: 'Richest Board' BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, 'Was This Recorded On Nokia?'

Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Richest Board’ BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, ‘Was This Recorded On Nokia?’

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smashed centuries on their return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but fans couldn’t watch live as BCCI didn’t broadcast their matches. Rohit hit 155 for Mumbai, while Kohli struck 131 for Delhi, sparking fan outrage over coverage.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit centuries in the Vijay Hazare opener (PHOTO: X)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit centuries in the Vijay Hazare opener (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 24, 2025 21:57:27 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Richest Board’ BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, ‘Was This Recorded On Nokia?’

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put on a show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, each smashing a century in their return to domestic cricket. But fans missed out.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn’t broadcast or stream their matches from the first round, so nobody got to watch these two in action live.

BCCI gets slammed for poor quality

Rohit, back in the tournament after seven years, tore apart Sikkim’s bowlers in Jaipur—he hammered 155 off just 94 balls. Kohli, playing for Delhi, made 131 off 101 balls against Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Even though both knocked the ball around for fun, BCCI only telecast two matches from the opening round—and neither featured Rohit or Kohli. The board did put out some highlight clips, but the video quality was so bad that fans joked it looked like someone filmed it on an old camcorder. People weren’t happy.

In Jaipur, Rohit made chasing Sikkim’s 236 look like a warm-up. He smashed sixes and fours all over the place, closing in on 14,000 runs in one-day cricket. This was his 37th List A hundred, adding to his 33 centuries for India.

Kohli, after skipping the tournament for 15 years, walked right back in and played like he’d never left. He anchored Delhi’s chase of 299, scored a classic hundred, and made it look easy. That’s his 58th List A century, and his third hundred in just four innings since coming back from the South Africa series.

How did the Internet react?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Richest Board’ BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, ‘Was This Recorded On Nokia?’

Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Richest Board’ BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, ‘Was This Recorded On Nokia?’

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 9:57 PM IST
