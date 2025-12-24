Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Richest Board’ BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, ‘Was This Recorded On Nokia?’

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put on a show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, each smashing a century in their return to domestic cricket. But fans missed out.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn’t broadcast or stream their matches from the first round, so nobody got to watch these two in action live.

BCCI gets slammed for poor quality

Rohit, back in the tournament after seven years, tore apart Sikkim’s bowlers in Jaipur—he hammered 155 off just 94 balls. Kohli, playing for Delhi, made 131 off 101 balls against Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Even though both knocked the ball around for fun, BCCI only telecast two matches from the opening round—and neither featured Rohit or Kohli. The board did put out some highlight clips, but the video quality was so bad that fans joked it looked like someone filmed it on an old camcorder. People weren’t happy.

𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 🍿 1⃣5⃣5⃣ runs

9⃣4⃣ balls

1⃣8⃣ fours

9⃣sixes Rohit Sharma announced his return to the #VijayHazareTrophy in a grand fashion with a memorable knock against Sikkim 🔥@IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/cuWMUenBou — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 😎 1️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ runs

1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ balls

1️⃣4️⃣ fours

3️⃣ sixes A terrific knock from Virat Kohli as he guided Delhi to a 4️⃣-wicket victory against Andhra 👏 He also completed 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Men’s List A cricket 🫡 @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imVkohli |… pic.twitter.com/kCfdl3yux1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

In Jaipur, Rohit made chasing Sikkim’s 236 look like a warm-up. He smashed sixes and fours all over the place, closing in on 14,000 runs in one-day cricket. This was his 37th List A hundred, adding to his 33 centuries for India.

Kohli, after skipping the tournament for 15 years, walked right back in and played like he’d never left. He anchored Delhi’s chase of 299, scored a classic hundred, and made it look easy. That’s his 58th List A century, and his third hundred in just four innings since coming back from the South Africa series.

How did the Internet react?

