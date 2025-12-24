LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Sakibul Gani? Bihar Captain Outshines Vaibhav Suryavanshi With Fastest List-A Century, Ishan Kishan Misses The Record By One Ball

Who Is Sakibul Gani? Bihar Captain Outshines Vaibhav Suryavanshi With Fastest List-A Century, Ishan Kishan Misses The Record By One Ball

Sakibul Gani smashed the fastest List A century by an Indian, reaching 100 in just 32 balls, as Bihar piled up a world-record 574/6 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vaibhav Suryavanshi also starred with a stunning 190, rewriting multiple records.

Bihar captain Sakibul Gani, on December 24, created history by scoring the fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket (PHOTO: X)
Bihar captain Sakibul Gani, on December 24, created history by scoring the fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 24, 2025 15:30:49 IST

Who Is Sakibul Gani? Bihar Captain Outshines Vaibhav Suryavanshi With Fastest List-A Century, Ishan Kishan Misses The Record By One Ball

It’s not easy to steal the spotlight from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a kid who pretty much rewrites the rules of power-hitting every time he steps onto the field.

Who is Sakibul Gani? 

But on Wednesday, i.e. December 24, his Bihar teammate Sakibul Gani did just that in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate match against Arunachal Pradesh. Suryavanshi hammered a century in only 36 balls and raced to 190 off 84, but Gani went even faster, reaching his hundred in just 32 balls.

That’s the fastest List A century ever by an Indian, breaking Anmolpreet Singh’s 35-ball record set earlier this year.

Bihar Captain Outshines Vaibhav Suryavanshi 

Gani didn’t just stop at the record. He finished unbeaten on a mind-boggling 128 from just 40 balls, smashing 12 sixes and 10 fours in a whirlwind innings.

Thanks to Gani, Suryavanshi, and wicket-keeper Ayush Loharuka (who chipped in with 116 off 56), Bihar racked up a jaw-dropping 574 for 6 in 50 overs.

That’s not just a big score, it’s the highest total ever made in professional one-day cricket.

Suryavanshi’s own 36-ball century ended up as the fourth-fastest by an Indian in List A games. After his fireworks, Gani walked in with Bihar sitting at 391 for 3 in the 40th over. At that point, Tamil Nadu’s record one-day total of 506 was already in their sights.

But Gani didn’t just help Bihar break Tamil Nadu’s record; he helped blow it out of the water.

Gani, 26, is from Motihari, Bihar. He’s known as a batting all-rounder, but his stats don’t scream destruction—before this match, his List A strike-rate was only 71.95.

On Wednesday, though, he looked like a completely different player. Out of the 40 balls he faced, only five were dots. He sent 22 deliveries over the ropes.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, Suryavanshi broke the record for the youngest-ever List A centurion and set a new mark for the fastest 150 in one-day cricket.

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 3:30 PM IST
Tags: ishan kishan Sakibul Gani vaibhav suryavanshi

Who Is Sakibul Gani? Bihar Captain Outshines Vaibhav Suryavanshi With Fastest List-A Century, Ishan Kishan Misses The Record By One Ball

QUICK LINKS