Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Massive Record; Check Details

India star batter Virat Kohli etched his name in record books after surpassing Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest batter to score 16000 List A runs. Kohli completed 16000 runs in List A cricket in just 330 innings, beating Tendulkar, who took 391 innings.

While Sachin is now at number two spot, Kumar Sangakkara, Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting, Graem Hick, Gordon Greenidge, Graham Gooch and Sanath Jayasuriya are the other legendary players in the tally. Kohli is the only player in this elite list to have an average above 50.

The right-handed batter has been in sublime form for quite sometime and he continued that during the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Andhra Pradesh. Kohli had a couple of forgettable outings in Australia in the first two matches but then made a roaring comeback as he finished the tour with a good fifty.

The Indian batter then followed it up with two centuries in two matches on trot against South Africa at home and concluded the series with a quick fifty. He has now returned to feature in the domestic circuit for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

