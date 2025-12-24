‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in action in the domestic circuit after featuring for their respective state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. While Delhi’s clash against Andhra Pradesh at BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru turned out to be a closed door fixture, massive fans gathered to watch Rohit playing for Mumbai against Sikkim in Jaipur.







Rohit Sharma’s pull shot at SMS Stadium, Jaipur. 🥵🌟 pic.twitter.com/39838GlCtN — Mamta Jaipal (@ImMD45) December 24, 2025







🚨 UNBELIEVABLE CRAZE FOR ROHIT SHARMA IN THE JAIPUR. 🐐😳pic.twitter.com/ehZjW4oA6G — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) December 24, 2025







Rohit Sharma looking very good only hitting 4’s and 6’s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x4DNgVg9WI — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 24, 2025







As the number crossed 10000, fans took a dig at current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir with chants like, ‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’.

Both Rohit and Virat have bid adieu to T20Is and Tests and are now only playing the ODIs. The two batters have been on song in the recent past.

Earlier, in the day, Mumbai who bowled first were handed a target of 237. Wicket-keeper batter Ashish Thapa scored 79 off 87 for Sikkim. Captain Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets for 19 runs in 8 overs. Rohit along with Angkirsh Raghuvanshi provided a quick start to Mumbai during the chase and scored a brisk fifty for the side.

