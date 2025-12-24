LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy

‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma returned for Mumbai to play the Vijaya Hazare Trophy fixture against Sikkim in Jaipur.

Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 24, 2025 14:04:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy

You Might Be Interested In

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in action in the domestic circuit after featuring for their respective state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. While Delhi’s clash against Andhra Pradesh at BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru turned out to be a closed door fixture, massive fans gathered to watch Rohit playing for Mumbai against Sikkim in Jaipur.









As the number crossed 10000, fans took a dig at current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir with chants like, ‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’.

Both Rohit and Virat have bid adieu to T20Is and Tests and are now only playing the ODIs. The two batters have been on song in the recent past. 

Earlier, in the day, Mumbai who bowled first were handed a target of 237. Wicket-keeper batter Ashish Thapa scored 79 off 87 for Sikkim. Captain Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets for 19 runs in 8 overs. Rohit along with Angkirsh Raghuvanshi provided a quick start to Mumbai during the chase and scored a brisk fifty for the side.

Also Read: After U19 Asia Cup Disappointment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Back In Form, Hits Record-Breaking Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Bihar Post 574/6 Against Arunachal Pradesh

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 2:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: gautam gambhirrohit sharmaVijay Hazare Trophyvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Joins Elite List After Hitting 32-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Check Who Are The Other Batters With Fastest Ton In List A

Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

After U19 Asia Cup Disappointment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Back In Form, Hits Record-Breaking Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Bihar Post 574/6 Against Arunachal Pradesh

Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

LATEST NEWS

‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Arunachal Pradesh On China’s Hit List? Pentagon Report Flags Indian State As Beijing’s ‘Core Interest’, Reveals Xi Jinping’s 2049 Power Plan

‘Stay Competitive, Efficient And Agile’: Coca-Cola India’s Bottling Arm HCCB To Lay Off Around 300 Employees

Delhi High Court Moves To Close Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Proceedings, Order Now Reserved

What Were The Conflicts That Separated The Thackeray Brothers, And What Made Them Come Together After Two Decades

The Anil Kapoor Fest: Rediscover The Legend’s Jhakaas BirthdayJourney Through Hindi Cinema on Ultra Play OTT

Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

DS Vedic Astrology: Powerful, Trusted System for Real Guidance

Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy
‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy
‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy
‘Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na, Rohit Ka Jalwa?’: Fans Chant After Rohit Sharma Draws Massive Crowd In Jaipur For Vijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS