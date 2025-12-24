After U19 Asia Cup Disappointment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Back In Form, Hits Record-Breaking Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy

After the U19 Asia Cup disappointment where India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, star batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi returned back in form. The aggressive left-handed batter took on the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers while playing for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. Suryavanshi reached the milestone in just 36 balls, courtesy of 10 fours and 8 sixes. The milestone puts him second in the list of fastest hundreds in List A cricket among Indians. Suryavanshi also became the youngest to hit a century in men’s List A cricket at the age of 14 years, 272 days.

Suryavanshi eventually scored 190 off 84 including 16 fours and 15 maximums.

