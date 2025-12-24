Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

Ricky Bhui delivered a match-winning, unbeaten century against Delhi, and it was a memorable performance for his already illustrious domestic career, which is based on consistency and showing off talent.​

Ricky Bhui 100

Ricky Bhui was the star and shone the brightest with a knock of 100* runs made off just 88 balls for Andhra against Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, displaying his perfect control and poise.​

His batting, which was full of fours and sixes, was against a capable Delhi bowling, and with that, he confirmed his stature as the mainstay of Andhra’s batting.​