Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

Ricky Bhui starred with an unbeaten 100 off 88 balls as Andhra defeated Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, reaffirming his consistency and importance in domestic cricket.

Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 24, 2025 12:40:28 IST

Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

Ricky Bhui delivered a match-winning, unbeaten century against Delhi, and it was a memorable performance for his already illustrious domestic career, which is based on consistency and showing off talent.​

Ricky Bhui 100

Ricky Bhui was the star and shone the brightest with a knock of 100* runs made off just 88 balls for Andhra against Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, displaying his perfect control and poise.​

His batting, which was full of fours and sixes, was against a capable Delhi bowling, and with that, he confirmed his stature as the mainstay of Andhra’s batting.​

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 12:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS