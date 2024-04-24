Actor turned politician, Kangana Ranaut has recently joing the BJP and is all set to contest for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the latest media interview (NDTV) the actress echoed the sentiments of saffron wave, emphasizing its enduring prtesence. Her recent campaign stint for colleague Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur showcased the palpable enthusiasm among people, reinforcing her belief in BJP’s popularity.

Ranaut’s entry into the electoral fray from her hometown adds a captivating twist to Mandi’s electoral dynamics, historically dominated by the Congress. Challenging the BJP, Congress fields Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late former CM Virbhadra Singh. Mandi, a stronghold of the Virbhadra family, witnessed an Assembly bye-election in 2021 after BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma’s demise.

As Himachal Pradesh gears up for Lok Sabha polls on June 1, along with Assembly by-polls, the BJP eyes a repeat of its 2019 performance, having secured all four seats then. Pratibha Singh, HPCC Chief, remains optimistic about the Congress candidate’s prospects in Mandi, dismissing concerns over Ranaut’s campaign impact. Her unwavering confidence in the electorate’s allegiance underscores the party’s strategic preparations. #ElectionBuzz #BJPvsCongress