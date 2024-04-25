BJP Accuses Congress Of Defamatory Advertisements, Complains To Election Commission

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission regarding what it describes as malicious, false, unverified, and defamatory advertisements by the Congress party in prominent newspapers.

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP highlighted the publication of allegedly false and defamatory news advertisements by the Congress party just two days before the polls on April 24. The BJP accused the Congress of publishing advertisements with the headline ‘Chambu,’ insinuating that the Central Government had cheated the state of Karnataka.

The term ‘Chambu,’ according to the BJP, is a slang term implying ‘being cheated or empty promises.’ The BJP asserted that such advertisements were deliberately designed to mislead voters and prejudice their minds against the Central Government.

Accompanying the complaint were samples of the advertisements published in notable newspapers. The BJP argued that the Congress, despite being aware of accurate statistics, intentionally disseminated false information to influence the election outcome.

The BJP emphasized that such actions violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Representative of the People Act. The party underscored the serious implications of these advertisements on the electoral process and urged the Election Commission to take appropriate action.

The state of Karnataka is witnessing elections for 28 seats, scheduled in two phases on April 26 and May 7, with the counting set for June 4. The BJP, which performed strongly in the state during the 2019 general elections by winning 25 out of 28 seats, remains vigilant against what it perceives as defamatory campaigning tactics by its political rivals.