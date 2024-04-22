BJP Candidate Wins In Surat Ahead Of Polls, As He Stands Against Zero Opposition

In a surprising turn of events, the BJP’s Gujarat Surat Lok Sabha candidate, Mukesh Dalal, has clinched victory even before the polls open! The reason? Well, it seems his opponents are dropping like flies. Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani faces a setback as his nomination form gets the boot due to discrepancies found in his proposers’ signatures. Eight other candidates follow suit and withdraw their nominations, leaving Dalal standing tall as the sole contender.

However, things take a dramatic twist as returning officers cite signature inconsistencies and alleged lack of genuineness for the rejections. The Congress smells foul play, claiming that Kumbhani’s proposers were mysteriously kidnapped. Demanding a thorough investigation, they vow to unravel the truth behind this electoral drama.

With tensions running high and accusations flying, Surat’s political battleground just got hotter than ever.