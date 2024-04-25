Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Where Is PM Modi Contesting In 2024 General Elections?

Tomorrow, (April 26) India will witness the second phase of the largest election in the world – The Lok Sabha Elections 2024. But do you know that when will the constituency of Narendra Modi cast vote? And when from where is PM Modi contesting?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, marks a significant moment as he seeks reelection from the constituency he has represented since 2014. This announcement, made alongside the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate list, underscores Modi’s strong connection with Varanasi.

Modi’s track record in Varanasi speaks volumes, having secured resounding victories in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, surpassing the margins of his predecessor, Murali Manohar Joshi. The decision to continue this trend reaffirms the BJP’s commitment to Uttar Pradesh’s pivotal role in national politics, embracing the adage that “the road to Delhi goes through Uttar Pradesh.”

His inaugural contest in Varanasi, pitted against formidable opponents including Arvind Kejriwal and Ajay Rai, showcased Modi’s charisma and oratory prowess, culminating in a commanding 56.37% vote share. In 2019, amidst a charged nationalistic fervor following the Pulwama attacks, Modi’s popularity soared, securing an even larger victory with a remarkable 63.62% vote share.

However, the 2024 contest promises a fresh dynamic with the emergence of the INDIA bloc, uniting opposition forces. With the Samajwadi Party (SP) backing the Congress candidate in Varanasi, the electoral landscape brims with anticipation, setting the stage for an intriguing battle in this historic constituency.