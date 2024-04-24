Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Akhilesh Yadav To Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Kannauj

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has officially announced that its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. This decision marks a significant return for Yadav to the political battleground where he has previously secured victory multiple times.

Kannauj, historically a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, has witnessed electoral triumphs for Akhilesh Yadav’s family members, including his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and his wife, Dimple Yadav. The seat was captured by the BJP’s Subrat Pathak in the 2019 elections, breaking the SP’s long-standing dominance.

Akhilesh Yadav’s candidacy from Kannauj comes amidst speculation and uncertainty surrounding his electoral plans. The decision to field Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Akhilesh’s nephew, as the initial candidate for Kannauj was met with discontent among SP workers. However, the party’s confirmation of Akhilesh Yadav’s nomination indicates a strategic shift in response to grassroots sentiments.

The announcement of Akhilesh Yadav’s candidacy from Kannauj aligns with the SP’s efforts to reclaim its traditional strongholds and consolidate support ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The move also underscores the party’s recognition of Akhilesh Yadav’s popularity and electoral prowess in the region.

In an interview, BJP MP Subrat Pathak acknowledged the significance of Akhilesh Yadav’s potential candidacy, expressing a desire for a competitive electoral contest. Pathak emphasized the diminishing enthusiasm among voters following Tej Pratap Yadav’s candidacy and welcomed Akhilesh Yadav’s entry into the fray.

Akhilesh Yadav’s political journey has seen him serve as a Member of Parliament from Kannauj, resigning from the seat in 2012 upon assuming the role of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Despite setbacks, including the SP’s failure to form a government in UP in 2017, Yadav’s return to the Lok Sabha and subsequent election to the state Assembly in 2022 underscore his enduring political relevance.

The decision to contest from Kannauj reflects Akhilesh Yadav’s commitment to grassroots politics and his determination to counter the BJP’s electoral dominance in the region. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, all eyes are on the electoral landscape of Uttar Pradesh, where the SP’s alliance with the Congress-led INDIA bloc seeks to challenge the BJP’s dominance.

As the electoral campaign intensifies, Akhilesh Yadav’s candidacy from Kannauj injects new energy into the political arena, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle in one of Uttar Pradesh’s key constituencies.