Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Understanding Uncontested Elections, Process And Implications

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured an early victory in the Lok Sabha polls as its candidate, Mukesh Dalal, was elected unopposed from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. This development came about after all other candidates withdrew from the electoral race, paving the way for Dalal’s uncontested win.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Mukesh Dalal, BJP’s candidate from the Surat Lok Sabha seat collects his winning certificate after he was elected unopposed The Congress candidate’s form was rejected by the Returning Officer, the other eight candidates for the seat withdrew their nominations.… pic.twitter.com/Uzslcbj8aD — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Understanding Uncontested Elections:

An uncontested election occurs when a candidate is declared the winner without a single vote being cast. In the case of Surat’s Lok Sabha constituency, Dalal emerged victorious after all other contesting candidates either dropped out voluntarily or had their candidacies rejected.

The Election Commission of India’s handbook for returning officers outlines the procedure for uncontested elections. If there is only one contesting candidate in a constituency, they are declared duly elected immediately after the last hour for withdrawal of candidature, rendering a poll unnecessary.

The Scenario in Surat:

On the final day of withdrawal of papers, a number of candidates, including Congress’ Nilesh Kumbhani, four Independents, three from smaller parties, and Pyarelal Bharti of Bahujan Samaj Party, withdrew from the electoral fray. Kumbhani’s candidacy was rejected due to inconsistencies in the signatures of proposers, while the nomination of Suresh Padsala, the Congress’ “substitute” candidate, was invalidated.

Election Results and BJP’s Victory:

As a result of the withdrawals and rejections, Mukesh Dalal, sponsored by the BJP, was declared duly elected to represent Surat in the Lok Sabha. This victory marked the BJP’s first win in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, symbolizing the party’s early success in the electoral arena.

Historical Precedents:

While Dalal’s uncontested victory may seem rare, such occurrences have taken place in the past. Since Independence, there have been over two dozen instances of candidates being elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha. These instances date back to the very first general elections in 1951 when five candidates were elected unopposed.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE : Reliance Industries Surpasses Projections, Records Rs 21,243 Crore Profit In Fourth Quarter

Recent Developments and Political Reactions:

The Congress party criticized the BJP, alleging attempts of “match-fixing” even in the Surat Lok Sabha seat. Congress leaders claimed that Kumbhani’s nomination form was rejected at the behest of the BJP, leading to the party’s candidate being left without representation. However, BJP leaders refuted these allegations, emphasizing the transparent and legitimate nature of the electoral process.

Looking Ahead:

With Mukesh Dalal’s uncontested victory, the BJP has gained momentum in the Lok Sabha polls. The party remains optimistic about its electoral prospects, aiming to secure a significant number of seats in Gujarat and across the country. As political dynamics continue to unfold, the focus now shifts to the upcoming phases of the elections and the broader implications for India’s political landscape.