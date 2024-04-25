Mallikatrjun Kharge Writes Letter To PM, Requests To Discuss 'Nyay Patra'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (April 25) penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a meeting to discuss the grand old party’s ‘Nyay Patra’. Kharge defended the Congress manifesto, stating that the ‘Nyay Patra’ aims to deliver justice to the youth, women, farmers, laborers, and marginalized individuals from various castes and communities.

Kharge expressed concern that the Prime Minister might be receiving inaccurate information from advisors, leading to misconceptions about their manifesto. He offered to meet personally to clarify the details of the ‘Nyay Patra’, urging Modi to avoid making misleading statements as the leader of the nation.

Kharge criticized Modi for allegedly distorting facts and fostering communal divisions through selective quoting and misinterpretation. He mentioned being unsurprised by Modi’s recent rhetoric, attributing it to the BJP’s electoral setbacks.

Asserting the Congress’s commitment to addressing the plight of the poor and marginalized, Kharge accused Modi’s government of favoring corporates over ordinary citizens. He accused the government of burdening the salaried class with higher taxes while facilitating tax reductions for corporations. Kharge also criticized the GST structure, alleging that it disproportionately affects the poor while benefiting wealthy corporations.

Kharge rebuffed Modi’s insinuation that the Congress manifesto caters exclusively to certain religious communities, emphasizing its inclusivity towards all Indian citizens regardless of faith. He accused Modi of clinging to outdated allegiances and colonial-era mentalities.

Kharge’s response follows a series of attacks by Modi in recent speeches, where he has criticized the Congress manifesto and accused the party of various plots.