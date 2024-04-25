No Alcohol In Bengaluru On The Day Of Polling, All You Need To Know

On April 26th, the four parliamentary constituencies of Bengaluru (Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South) will participate in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections to elect an MP. Alongside, a total of 14 constituencies across Karnataka will also cast their votes on April 26. In light of the upcoming elections, certain establishments in Bengaluru will remain closed tomorrow.

Things To Note On Poll Day?

1. Bengaluru has declared a dry day in the city for three days starting from April 24.

2. Restrictions on alcohol sales will be in effect until April 26, commencing from 5 pm on Wednesday, April 24, and lasting until midnight on April 26.

3. Schools, colleges, and similar educational institutions in Bengaluru will be closed on April 26 in compliance with regulations.

4. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced in Bengaluru.

5. The Karnataka High Court has announced a general holiday for its Benches on April 26 and May 7,

the voting days in Karnataka.

6. Banks will also remain closed on April 26.

7. Corporate offices are required to grant leave to their employees, ensuring their participation in the

voting process as per legal obligations.

8. Public transport services such as the BMTC, BMRCL, and hospitals will continue to operate in Bengaluru on April 26.