PM Modi Warns Against INDIA Bloc's One-Year-One-PM Proposal Amid Elections

As we witness the largest democratic exercise globally, the battle has intensified further leading up to the second phase of voting on April 26th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned on Wednesday that the INDIA bloc is considering a one-year prime minister rotation due to the inability to agree on a single prime ministerial candidate.

Adressing the rally PM Narendra Modi said, “Media reports reveal that now they are discussing one-year-one PM formula which means five prime ministers in five years. What will happen to the country?”

The PM added further that, “This means they are now auctioning the PM’s chair. One person will sit in the chair. And four others will wait for his term to end. This sounds like Mungerilal ke haseen sapne (daydreaming) but this is not ‘haseen’. This is a very scary proposal which will destroy the country. This will shatter all your dreams”.

Speaking at a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul, Modi highlighted that while he has been focused on the initial 100-day agenda after assuming office, while the opposition alliance still lacks a clear PM nominee.

Prior to this the Congress and the BJP also clashed over PM Modi’s remarks, that the Congress party allegedly stated in its manifesto its intention to “snatch” wealth and redistribute it, a claim promptly refuted by the Congress.