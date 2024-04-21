Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP In Chhattisgarh Over Alleged Constitution Alteration Plans

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi conveyed concerns on Sunday regarding the intentions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, suggesting a desire to alter the Constitution and restrict people’s rights.

Speaking at a public rally in Rajnandgaon, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized the significance of the Constitution, highlighting potential ramifications of any alterations, including the loss of fundamental rights such as the right to question.

She addressed purported statements from BJP leaders advocating for a significant parliamentary majority to amend the Constitution, juxtaposed with assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that no such changes would occur. Priyanka Gandhi interpreted this as a contradictory stance and attributed it to a perceived thirst for power within the BJP ranks.

Priyanka Gandhi also criticized the BJP government’s track record on addressing key issues such as unemployment and inflation, contrasting claims of Prime Minister Modi’s global leadership with domestic socio-economic challenges.

Furthermore, she scrutinized the introduction of electoral bonds by the Modi administration, alleging opacity and potential corruption in the handling of political donations.

In a nostalgic tribute to her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi reminisced about Indira Gandhi’s grassroots engagement despite limited resources, contrasting it with what she perceived as Narendra Modi’s detachment from the public.

Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of hypocrisy, citing instances where leaders accused of corruption purportedly gained absolution upon joining the BJP ranks.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s candidacy under the Congress banner for the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat was also highlighted, against the backdrop of upcoming state elections.

The article encapsulates Priyanka Gandhi’s assertions regarding the BJP’s alleged ambitions, her critique of the Modi government’s performance, and her reflections on the legacy of Indira Gandhi, all within the context of political discourse leading up to forthcoming elections.