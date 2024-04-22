Repolling In Arunachal Pradesh After Witnessing Violence In 8 Polling Stations

The Election Commission of India has decided to conduct repolling in eight polling stations across Arunachal Pradesh due to reported instances of EVM damage and violence during the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held on April 19, according to an official statement.

In an order issued on Sunday, the Commission declared the polling conducted at these eight stations as invalid and scheduled fresh polling to take place on April 24, from 6 am to 2 pm, as communicated by Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu.

The polling stations identified for repolling include Sario in the Bameng assembly constituency (East Kameng district), Longte Loth under Nyapin assembly seat (Kurung Kumey district), Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari, and Lengi polling booths under the Nacho constituency (Upper Subansiri district). Additionally, repolling will be conducted at Bogne and Molom polling booths under the Rumgong assembly constituency (Siang district).

According to the communique, an estimated 76.44% of the total 8,92,694 voters exercised their franchise on April 19 to elect 50 MLAs for the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state. Notably, the ruling BJP had already secured victory in 10 assembly seats uncontested.