Trinamool Congress Claims BJP Leaders Keen On Switching Allegiance

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee stirred controversy on Wednesday by asserting that 10 prominent BJP leaders are eager to join his party. Mr. Banerjee made these remarks during a roadshow in the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency, stating that the Trinamool Congress would welcome them with open arms at the opportune moment, leading to the BJP’s downfall in the state.

“The BJP is attempting to undermine other parties by enticing their members, but they are bound to fail. Despite their efforts, they cannot succeed in this game. While they poached two of our MPs, we responded by recruiting two of theirs, Arjun Singh and Babul Supriyo. Recently, through Enforcement Directorate raids, they managed to induce Tapas Ray. Currently, at least 10 high-ranking BJP leaders are in line to defect to the Trinamool,” Mr. Banerjee asserted.

In response to Mr. Banerjee’s claims, BJP Spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya dismissed them as mere political rhetoric stemming from the frustration of facing defeat in West Bengal. Bhattacharya confidently predicted that once the Lok Sabha polls conclude, the Trinamool Congress will crumble like a deck of cards.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 : Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top Five Of Purple Cap Table

“This is nothing but political posturing driven by the frustration of their electoral losses in West Bengal. Once the Lok Sabha elections are over, the Trinamool will disintegrate like a pack of cards,” Bhattacharya remarked.

The Trinamool Congress has witnessed several high-profile defections from the BJP since the 2021 assembly polls, including former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh, and eight legislators, notably national vice-president Mukul Roy.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured a resounding victory for the third consecutive term in West Bengal, clinching 213 out of 292 assembly seats, while the BJP managed to secure 77 seats.

(Media Source)