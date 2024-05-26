'UCC, One Nation One Election Will Be Implemented After Election': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his recent statement declared that the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) will be implemented in the next five years in India. He added that it would happen if BJP returned to power. Shah disclosed the BJP’s ambitious plans for the future, stating that if the party secures another term in office, a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented nationwide within the next five years. He emphasized the importance of extensive consultations with all stakeholders in this endeavor.

UCC Implementation

Shah further elaborated on the BJP’s agenda, highlighting the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election’ as a priority. He expressed the necessity of simultaneous elections across the country, emphasizing the potential cost reductions. Addressing concerns about the timing of elections, Shah acknowledged the possibility of considering alternative periods, noting the challenges posed by the current schedule during the scorching heat. He emphasized the need for a thorough discussion on this matter.

Regarding the UCC, Shah emphasized its historical significance and its inclusion in the guiding principles of the Constitution. He underscored the need for social, legal, and religious scrutiny before its enactment, pointing to the recent implementation in Uttarakhand as an experiment. Shah stressed the importance of extensive debate and consultation with religious leaders, legal scholars, and the judiciary, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to enacting the UCC. He expressed confidence in achieving this goal within the next five years.

On the topic of ‘One Nation, One Election,’ Shah reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to its realization. He referenced the high-powered Committee formed by Prime Minister Modi to examine the issues surrounding simultaneous elections and assured that efforts would be made towards its implementation.

Highlighting the BJP’s manifesto pledges, Shah reiterated the party’s commitment to gender equality through the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code and the realization of simultaneous elections, as outlined in Article 44 of the Constitution and the BJP’s manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

