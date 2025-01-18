Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
we-woman
8th Pay Commission Approved: What Central Government Employees Can Expect From Upcoming Salary Revisions

The Union Cabinet has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, set to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and pensioners. (Read more below)

Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, which will focus on revising the salaries, pensions, and allowances of central government employees and retirees. This move, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, comes just days before the anticipated Budget 2025.

The 8th Pay Commission will specifically address the financial needs of nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defense personnel, and approximately 65 lakh central government pensioners. Along with salary hikes, the revision will also consider aligning the Dearness Allowance (DA) to inflation, providing much-needed relief to government employees and retirees.

Details of the 8th Pay Commission’s Salary Revisions

While the government has not yet disclosed the exact percentage of salary hikes, estimates suggest significant changes. Reports indicate that the minimum basic salary could be increased from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480, based on the fitment factor, which is a key multiplier used to calculate salaries and pensions. This would represent a substantial salary adjustment for central government employees.

What is the Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is a crucial element used to determine the salary revisions under the Pay Commission. It accounts for factors such as inflation, government affordability, and the financial needs of employees. This multiplier ensures that salary revisions keep up with the rising cost of living and the economic situation in the country.

When Will the 8th Pay Commission Take Effect?

According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the 8th Pay Commission will likely be formed by 2026, with salary revisions expected to take effect by January 1, 2026. The timing aligns with the government’s fiscal planning and is expected to bring considerable relief to employees and pensioners alike.

What Does the Pay Commission Do?

A Pay Commission is set up by the central government once every decade to evaluate and recommend changes to the salary structures of government employees. The commission assesses factors such as inflation, the state of the economy, income disparities, and other variables to propose adjustments. It also reviews bonuses, allowances, and benefits provided to government employees.

The History of Pay Commissions in India

The Indian government has formed seven Pay Commissions since 1946, with each one recommending significant changes to the salary structure. The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, implemented on January 1, 2016, continue to shape the salary structure for government employees.

With the approval of the 8th Pay Commission, government employees are now looking forward to more favorable financial terms as the commission prepares to tackle the current economic challenges.

ALSO READ: BJP Questions ₹1.5 Crore Education Loan For Manish Sisodia’s Son Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

Filed under

8th Pay Commission fitment factor pension salary hike 2025

