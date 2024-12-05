Chennai: Two Residents Die, 33 Fall Ill Due To Water Contamination In Pallavaram

In Pallavaram, Chennai, water contamination has resulted in two deaths and 33 illnesses, with residents alleging sewage mixing with drinking water pipelines. In a separate incident in Kundrathur, two children died from inhaling rat poison fumes, highlighting concerns over pest control safety.

A tragic incident in Pallavaram, a locality near Chennai, reported two residents dead and 33 others afflicted due to suspected water contamination. The deceased have been identified as 54-year-old Thiruveethi and 43-year-old Mohanarangam. Residents are experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms that indicate the possible source of illness to be contaminated in the water supply.

The contamination may be due to sewage getting mixed with drinking water pipelines, according to local reports. The people who got infected were rushed to Chrompet Government Hospital for treatment. Some patients were given outpatient treatment and discharged from the hospital while others are being admitted in the same hospital for further treatment. Doctors have opined that only after a post-mortem can one determine the exact cause of death.

Tambaram Corporation has taken samples of water from the affected area. Results from these tests are awaited in order to ascertain the source of contamination and take proper measures for ensuring the safety of the residents in that area.

Two Children Dead, Parents Hospitalized After Rat Poison Fumes in Kundrathur, Chennai

In another incident in Chennai, two young children sadly died from inhaling the fumes of rat poison in their apartment in Kundrathur. This happened when the family hired a pest control company just recently for a rodent problem at home. Soon after the pest control, the family started to get severe respiratory problems.

The family, who were sleeping in an air-conditioned room treated by the pest control team, were exposed to poisonous fumes. Neighbors rushed them to a private hospital, where the two children, Vishalini and Sai Sudharshan, succumbed to their injuries. The parents, Giridharan and Pavithra, were also affected by the fumes but are said to be stable now.

This tragic incident raises concerns about the safety of using chemical treatments in enclosed spaces, especially when adequate precautions are not followed. It also points to the need for greater awareness about the risks of pest control chemicals, especially in homes with young children.

