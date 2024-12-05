Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Chennai: Two Residents Die, 33 Fall Ill Due To Water Contamination In Pallavaram

In Pallavaram, Chennai, water contamination has resulted in two deaths and 33 illnesses, with residents alleging sewage mixing with drinking water pipelines. In a separate incident in Kundrathur, two children died from inhaling rat poison fumes, highlighting concerns over pest control safety.

Chennai: Two Residents Die, 33 Fall Ill Due To Water Contamination In Pallavaram

A tragic incident in Pallavaram, a locality near Chennai, reported two residents dead and 33 others afflicted due to suspected water contamination. The deceased have been identified as 54-year-old Thiruveethi and 43-year-old Mohanarangam. Residents are experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms that indicate the possible source of illness to be contaminated in the water supply.

The contamination may be due to sewage getting mixed with drinking water pipelines, according to local reports. The people who got infected were rushed to Chrompet Government Hospital for treatment. Some patients were given outpatient treatment and discharged from the hospital while others are being admitted in the same hospital for further treatment. Doctors have opined that only after a post-mortem can one determine the exact cause of death.

Tambaram Corporation has taken samples of water from the affected area. Results from these tests are awaited in order to ascertain the source of contamination and take proper measures for ensuring the safety of the residents in that area.
Two Children Dead, Parents Hospitalized After Rat Poison Fumes in Kundrathur, Chennai

In another incident in Chennai, two young children sadly died from inhaling the fumes of rat poison in their apartment in Kundrathur. This happened when the family hired a pest control company just recently for a rodent problem at home. Soon after the pest control, the family started to get severe respiratory problems.

The family, who were sleeping in an air-conditioned room treated by the pest control team, were exposed to poisonous fumes. Neighbors rushed them to a private hospital, where the two children, Vishalini and Sai Sudharshan, succumbed to their injuries. The parents, Giridharan and Pavithra, were also affected by the fumes but are said to be stable now.

This tragic incident raises concerns about the safety of using chemical treatments in enclosed spaces, especially when adequate precautions are not followed. It also points to the need for greater awareness about the risks of pest control chemicals, especially in homes with young children.

 

ALSO READ: CAQM Has Decided To Revoke Stage-IV And Stage-III Of Grap In The Entire NCR

Filed under

Chennai health hazards Chennai water crisis Kundrathur incident Pallavaram water contamination pest control safety rat poison fumes Chennai water contamination deaths waterborne diseases Chennai

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Hindification’ Of Indian Laws: Opposition Slams BJP After The Parliament Adopted New Name For Aircraft Act

‘Hindification’ Of Indian Laws: Opposition Slams BJP After The Parliament Adopted New Name For Aircraft...

Who Is Mujibur Rahman? Bangladesh Interim Govt Plans To Remove His Image From Its Currency

Who Is Mujibur Rahman? Bangladesh Interim Govt Plans To Remove His Image From Its Currency

NYPD Releases New Photos Of Suspect In Shooting Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

NYPD Releases New Photos Of Suspect In Shooting Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

PROBA-3: All You Need To Know About The European Satellite Successfully Launched By ISRO

PROBA-3: All You Need To Know About The European Satellite Successfully Launched By ISRO

Bangladesh Recalls Kolkata And Agartala Mission Heads Amid High Commission Attack In India: Sources

Bangladesh Recalls Kolkata And Agartala Mission Heads Amid High Commission Attack In India: Sources

Entertainment

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She Said!

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather Series

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox