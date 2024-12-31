Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Apologizes For Ethnic Violence, Hopes For Normalcy By 2025

Amid ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur for nearly 19 months, Chief Minister N Biren Singh issued a public apology on Tuesday, acknowledging the hardships faced by the state's residents and expressing hope for the restoration of peace in the near future.

Amid ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur for nearly 19 months, Chief Minister N Biren Singh issued a public apology on Tuesday, acknowledging the hardships faced by the state’s residents and expressing hope for the restoration of peace in the near future. Singh’s tenure has been marked by increasing pressure over his handling of the crisis, and his apology marks a significant moment in his leadership amidst calls for his resignation.

Apology Amidst Continued Violence

In a press conference, Singh extended his heartfelt apology to the people of Manipur, recognizing the tragic events that have unfolded since May 3, 2023. “This entire year [2024] has been very unfortunate. I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what has been happening,” Singh said, acknowledging the loss of lives and the displacement of families due to the ethnic clashes. Despite the grim situation, Singh expressed optimism, citing what he described as progress towards peace over the last three to four months and projecting that normalcy would be restored by 2025.

Singh’s Leadership Under Scrutiny

Singh has faced significant criticism for his inability to control the violence, which has escalated since May 2023. The ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities have claimed the lives of over 260 people and resulted in widespread displacement. Despite growing calls for his resignation, including from within his own party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh has resisted stepping down, citing his role as the protector of all communities in the state.

Violence and the Escalating Crisis

The violence in Manipur erupted in May 2023 when tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities reached a breaking point. The Meiteis, primarily living in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, residing in the surrounding hills, have been locked in violent conflict, with both communities attacking each other and retreating to their respective strongholds. The violence has caused severe rifts, with multiple communities now involved in the hostilities.

Singh has blamed illegal immigrants and the drug mafia for exacerbating the violence, claiming that these groups have contributed to the instability. Additionally, the proliferation of armed militant groups like Arambai Tenggol has further complicated efforts to restore peace.

Efforts Towards Peace and Security

In response to the violence, Singh’s government has implemented several measures aimed at restoring peace and improving security. The Union government has dispatched 70 additional companies of paramilitary forces to the region to reinforce law enforcement efforts. The government has also focused on resettling displaced families, with 2,058 families having returned to their homes in areas such as Imphal West, Imphal East, and Churachandpur.

Singh also highlighted the government’s increased focus on security, including the deployment of additional personnel along critical routes such as the Imphal-Dimapur and Imphal-Silchar roads. He reported a decrease in incidents of firing in peripheral areas following the deployment of central forces, and emphasized that peace was gradually being restored, with discussions and dialogue being central to the long-term solution.

Measures to Address Illegal Migration

A significant part of Singh’s strategy to address the ongoing conflict involves curbing the influx of illegal migrants into Manipur. He announced the implementation of Aadhaar-linked birth registrations in January 2024 to track the state’s population and identify illegal immigrants. This initiative will first roll out in three districts, with plans to make birth registration mandatory and conduct updates every five years.

Singh also emphasized the importance of biometric registration to ensure that the state only accommodates those who are legally allowed to reside there. He pointed to a significant increase in the electoral roll in some districts, which he said was indicative of the growing concerns over illegal migration.

As part of efforts to manage law and order, Singh’s government has secured a range of equipment, including 40 bulletproof vehicles and sniper rifles. Additionally, over 3,000 arms have been recovered from the approximately 6,000 looted from state armories. Singh announced that special combat training would be provided to 1,000 newly recruited Indian Reserve Battalion personnel to enhance security forces’ readiness.

Economic and Social Initiatives

In addition to security measures, Singh’s government has focused on addressing the economic challenges facing the state. He announced a range of measures aimed at assisting displaced families and improving the livelihoods of state employees. These include an increase in the dearness allowance for state government employees from 32% to 39% and the introduction of an affordable air service scheme. Under this initiative, the Manipur government will launch Alliance Air services, capping airfares at ₹5,000, with subsidies for passengers if fares exceed this limit.

Singh also highlighted the importance of education and announced that teachers would be rewarded with double annual increments for their dedication. These efforts reflect the government’s broader strategy to rebuild Manipur and restore normalcy to the state.

Despite the continuing challenges, Singh appealed for unity and reconciliation, urging all communities in Manipur to forgive past grievances and work towards rebuilding the state. He emphasized that lasting peace would require collective efforts from all sections of the population, and called for a focus on dialogue and cooperation to heal the divisions caused by the conflict.

A Long Road to Recovery

As Manipur continues to grapple with ethnic violence, the road to recovery remains long and fraught with challenges. While Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s leadership and actions will continue to be scrutinized, his apology and commitment to restoring peace signal a step towards addressing the state’s deep-rooted issues. The coming months will determine whether his efforts to curb violence, tackle illegal immigration, and promote social harmony will lead to the restoration of normalcy by 2025.

