SIT Begins Probe Into Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations

The probe, prompted by a Supreme Court order, is focusing on the records of ghee procurement and quality control processes at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The investigation follows political claims about the use of animal fat in the sacred offering, sparking a major controversy in Andhra Pradesh.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has officially launched an investigation into the serious allegations of adulterated ghee being used in the preparation of laddu prasad at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, located on the Tirumala Hills. The probe centers on claims that animal fat was mixed with ghee during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, leading to significant controversy.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, an independent five-member SIT was established to investigate the matter thoroughly. This team consists of officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Andhra Pradesh Police, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The SIT has already begun reviewing key records related to ghee procurement and the quality checks implemented by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the body responsible for managing the temple’s operations.

The Allegations and Political Backdrop

The allegations, first raised by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, claim that animal fat was used in the preparation of the sacred Tirupati laddus during the tenure of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. This sparked a heated political debate, with accusations flying between the opposition YSR Congress Party and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP). While the TDP provided a laboratory report backing the claim, the YSRCP denied the allegations, accusing Naidu of using “heinous accusations” for political leverage.

The SIT’s Investigation Process

The investigation, now under the supervision of the CBI Director, has already seen the SIT verifying TTD’s official records. These records are crucial in determining the authenticity of the claims regarding ghee procurement processes and the verification of its quality. Sources close to the investigation have revealed that the SIT will closely examine the procurement procedure used during the previous regime and whether there was any breach in the quality control process for the sacred offerings.

The SIT’s investigation is based on the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the state government in Tirupati East police station. Additionally, the Supreme Court, in its October 4 ruling, mandated that the SIT’s investigation be supervised by the CBI, ensuring an independent and transparent probe into the allegations.

The SIT’s findings will likely have wide-reaching implications for both the temple’s operations and the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh. The outcome of this investigation could shape the narrative surrounding the use of animal fat in religious offerings, and may lead to stricter regulations and reforms in the way sacred prasad is prepared in the future.