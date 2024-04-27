Miss Universe Buenos Aires At 60 : Embracing The 'New Paradigm'

Alejandra Rodríguez is a name that will resonate through the corridors of time. In a historic accomplishment she has won the title of Miss Universe in the Buenos Aires beauty pageant at the age of 60. She was contesting against 34 others, ranging in age from 18 to 73, to grab the title.

Unveiling a Rising Star

Alejandra Rodríguez began her journey as a journalist and later on in life she went on to become a lawyer and was legal advisor to a hospital. She received her degrees from La Plata. Later on in life she began to embrace a ‘new paradigm’ in life which led her to this journey.

At the age of 60 she has accomplished something that women only dream of and has shattered many stereotypes, and her journey does not end here, as she’ll vie for the country’s Miss Universe title on May 25. She also plans to compete in the worldwide title in September as per reports from Hola and Buenos Aries Times.

“I think the judges saw my confidence and my passion to represent the women of my generation,” she continued. “I am determined to fight for the crown of Miss Universe Argentina 2024,” she further expressed.

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values,” Rodríguez told members of the media after her win, per the outlets. “I am the first of this generation to start with this.”

A historic Victory

This win for her is in itself historic as before this Miss Universe pageant allowed contestants between 18 and 28 years of age only. But Miss Universe Organization shook up the pageant world in 2023, declaring that starting in 2024, there’s no age limit for contestants—anyone over 18 can shine on the stage

What’s her secret?

Alejandra Rodríguez gives credit to her healthy lifestyle for this youthful appearance at 60.

“The basic thing is to have a healthy life, eat well, do physical activity,” she told the outlet. “Normal care, nothing too extraordinary and a little genetics,” she added.