LIVE | IND vs NAM T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Back in Team India’s Playing 11; Namibia Opt to Bowl in Delhi

🕒 Updated: February 12, 2026 18:48:13 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India vs Namibia live match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

India vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates From Delhi Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI

IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: TOSS – Gerhard Erasmus wins the toss as Namibia invite India to bat first in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi on Thursday. coming up shortly at the Arun Jaitley cricket stadium in Delhi wehre defending champions India will aim to unleash their full batting firepower as they take on Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 showdown on February 12. The Men in Blue enter the contest high on confidence after a hard-fought win over the USA in their opener, a result that pushed them to the top of the Group A points table despite early setbacks. Meanwhile, Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, will look to bounce back after a defeat to the Netherlands in their first match.

Having already played in New Delhi, Namibia will hope familiarity with the conditions helps them challenge the hosts, but they will need a near-perfect performance to trouble India. The hosts have been boosted by Washington Sundar’s arrival, but injury concerns still linger. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the opener due to illness, appears to be back to full fitness after bowling at full intensity in the nets on Tuesday. However, Abhishek Sharma remains a worry. The youngster battled a fever in Mumbai, and his condition worsened in Delhi due to a stomach infection, leading to hospitalisation. Tilak Varma has since confirmed that Abhishek has been discharged, but a final call on his availability will be taken closer to match day.

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup Today Match Updates 

IND vs NAM Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.

Live Updates

  • 18:38 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today IND vs NAM: Samson, Bumrah back in Team India's playing 11

  • 18:36 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Captain, Surya speaks

    Suryakumar Yadav — “We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. It’s a big tournament and this dew is going to be a big factor, but when you bat first and go out and defend, I think it gives you a lot of confidence. It’s a very good wicket. Hopefully, batters go out, enjoy themselves. Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj.” ...

    Read Full Story
  • 18:35 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM Live Score And Updates: Toss update from Delhi!

  • 18:31 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score: India vs Namibia T20 Playing 11s

    India Playing XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

    Namibia Playing XI: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo. 
  • 18:29 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM Live Score Today: Suryakumar loses toss; India bat first vs Namibia

    Toss Time Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia captain, calls it right at the toss as they decided bowl first against India in Group A, match no.18 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday

LIVE | IND vs NAM T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Back in Team India’s Playing 11; Namibia Opt to Bowl in Delhi

