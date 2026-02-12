LIVE | IND vs NAM T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah Back in Team India’s Playing 11; Namibia Opt to Bowl in Delhi

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India vs Namibia live match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: TOSS – Gerhard Erasmus wins the toss as Namibia invite India to bat first in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi on Thursday. coming up shortly at the Arun Jaitley cricket stadium in Delhi wehre defending champions India will aim to unleash their full batting firepower as they take on Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 showdown on February 12. The Men in Blue enter the contest high on confidence after a hard-fought win over the USA in their opener, a result that pushed them to the top of the Group A points table despite early setbacks. Meanwhile, Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, will look to bounce back after a defeat to the Netherlands in their first match.

Having already played in New Delhi, Namibia will hope familiarity with the conditions helps them challenge the hosts, but they will need a near-perfect performance to trouble India. The hosts have been boosted by Washington Sundar’s arrival, but injury concerns still linger. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the opener due to illness, appears to be back to full fitness after bowling at full intensity in the nets on Tuesday. However, Abhishek Sharma remains a worry. The youngster battled a fever in Mumbai, and his condition worsened in Delhi due to a stomach infection, leading to hospitalisation. Tilak Varma has since confirmed that Abhishek has been discharged, but a final call on his availability will be taken closer to match day.

IND vs NAM Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.