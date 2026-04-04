Amid Rising Tensions, Trump Says ‘We’re in War’ After Iran Downs US Jet, But Diplomatic Talks Continue

Trump Says Downed US Aircraft Won’t Affect Iran Talks

US President Donald Trump has maintained that the destruction of an American military plane will not impact ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran, according to NBC News. Addressing concerns about the incident, the President stated, “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war.” These comments mark Trump’s first public response to the loss of a US aircraft amid simultaneous combat and diplomatic activities. He declined to provide details on the “search-and-rescue efforts,” citing the sensitive nature of operations, and criticized the media coverage of the “complex and active military operation.”

Military Tensions Escalate as Iran Claims Strike

Meanwhile, Tehran has escalated its military assertions. Iran claimed it downed an American A-10 aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Tasnim news agency. The report said the “aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway,” though this claim could not be independently verified. The A-10 is “a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions.” In a related development, US forces successfully retrieved a crew member from a downed fighter jet over Iran, who is reportedly alive, “in US custody and receiving medical treatment.” The fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as “search and rescue operations were ongoing.”

Technical analysis confirmed the downed plane was an “F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet,” typically operated by two personnel. CNN verified Iranian media images showing wreckage consistent with an F-15, while The Wall Street Journal cited IRIB reporting the jet had been targeted. Geolocated footage from Khuzestan Province showed low-flying aircraft in formations typical of air-to-air refuelling.

The rescue mission was confirmed by Axios as Iranian media circulated images of debris, including a tail fin likely from the 494th Fighter Squadron at RAF Lakenheath. The military losses coincide with a diplomatic standstill, as negotiations aimed at a truce reportedly stalled after Tehran declined scheduled discussions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

All Inputs From ANI.

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