Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

As the Tata Group looks ahead, the leadership question remains pivotal. Noel Tata and his children are positioned to carry forward the legacy and guide the conglomerate into the future, maintaining its tradition of innovation and societal impact. 

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a key figure in one of India’s largest conglomerates, passed away on Wednesday, October 9 at the age of 86. The veteran industrialist, who had been critically ill, died in a Mumbai hospital. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, describing Tata as his “friend, mentor, and guide.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, an extraordinary leader whose significant contributions shaped the Tata Group and left a lasting impact on the nation,” Chandrasekaran said.

Despite having an estimated net worth of Rs 3,600 crore, Tata was known for his humble lifestyle. During his tenure, he expanded the Tata Group into a diverse business empire and remained committed to philanthropy through the Tata Trusts, further solidifying his legacy.

Ratan Tata took over as the chairman of the Tata Group in 1991 and led it through a period of significant growth. Major milestones under his leadership include the launch of Tata Teleservices in 1996 and the public listing of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2004.

Though he retired as chairman in 2012, Tata continued to hold the honorary title of chairman emeritus for several Tata companies and oversaw the Tata Trusts, playing a key role in Indian philanthropy. He was honored with India’s highest civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Ratan Tata’s Succession

Succession plans within the Tata Group have attracted much attention, as Ratan Tata had no children. While N Chandrasekaran has been chairman of Tata Sons since 2017, questions about the future leadership of the Rs 3,800 crore empire remain. Several Tata family members hold important roles in the group, and succession planning is underway.

Noel Tata

Ratan Tata’s half-brother, is seen as a strong candidate to continue the family’s leadership. Noel, the son of Naval Tata and Simone Tata, has long been involved in the family business, positioning him as a leading contender. Attention is also on Noel Tata’s three children as potential heirs.

Maya Tata

Maya Tata (34), studied at Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick, has played key roles within Tata Digital and Tata Opportunities Fund, and was instrumental in launching the Tata Neu app.

Neville Tata

Neville Tata (32), head of Star Bazaar, a retail chain under Trent Limited, has demonstrated his business skills and is married to Manasi Kirloskar, linking two influential business families.

Leah Tata

Leah Tata (39), the eldest, oversees operations at Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces and contributes to the Tata Group’s hospitality division.

As the Tata Group looks ahead, the leadership question remains pivotal. Noel Tata and his children are positioned to carry forward the legacy and guide the conglomerate into the future, maintaining its tradition of innovation and societal impact.

