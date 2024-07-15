Breaking: Armed Suspects Spotted Again in Dumi Area of Akhnoor

Late last night, suspected armed individuals were sighted in the Dumi area of Akhnoor. Reports indicate that around 11 PM, two to three men were seen asking local women for water. This alarming incident has prompted a massive search operation in the area.

This marks the second occurrence of such sightings in Akhnoor, heightening concerns among residents and authorities. Security forces are intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend the suspects. Further updates will follow as the situation develops.