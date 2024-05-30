Heatwave Expected to Gradually Decrease Over Northwest And Central India Starting May 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in several parts of India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, on May 30. According to the IMD, the prevailing heatwave in Northwest and Central India is expected to gradually diminish from May 30 onwards.

The IMD’s forecast also predicts hot and humid weather in isolated parts of Konkan and Goa on May 30 and 31. Presently, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions persist in many regions, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha.

The relentless heatwave has caused discomfort among locals, with many expressing concerns about its impact. Residents of the national capital, Delhi, have reported facing various issues due to the scorching weather. One local resident stated, “We are facing a lot of problems. Due to heat, children are facing more problems. Staying indoors is the best thing to save yourself. The crops are getting destroyed.”

Another local echoed similar sentiments, saying, “We are facing a lot of issues. We are not letting our children go out.” Recognizing the severity of the situation, Dr. Atul Mathur, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi, cautioned about potential cardiovascular issues exacerbated by dehydration during the heatwave. He advised regular hydration, especially for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, and urged senior citizens to avoid going out during extreme heat hours.

The IMD also predicts warm night conditions in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, on May 29 and 30. However, it anticipates a slight decrease in maximum temperatures over East India in the next three days, followed by a gradual decline thereafter. Meanwhile, no significant changes in maximum temperatures are expected in other parts of the country.

Despite the sweltering conditions, some parts of Delhi-NCR experienced relief earlier in the day with light showers. Visuals from various locations, including India Gate, RK Puram, Chhattarpur, Ashoka Road, and parts of Noida, showed cloudy skies, signaling a temporary respite from the intense heat.

Earlier reports of temperatures exceeding 52 degrees Celsius in Delhi were attributed to sensor errors or local factors by the IMD. Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju also addressed the issue, stating that the recorded temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi is “very unlikely.” He assured that senior officials are examining the data and sensors to provide an official clarification soon.

It is not official yet. Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon. https://t.co/uaZMfRac1q — Kiren Rijiju (मोदी का परिवार) (@KirenRijiju) May 29, 2024

As India grapples with the scorching temperatures, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and provide necessary guidance to mitigate the impact of the heatwave on the population.

READ MORE : Delhi Weather Office Investigates Record-Breaking 52.9-Degree Celsius Reading

Show Full Article