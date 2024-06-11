Monsoon's First Week Brings Partial Relief From Heat Across India

The first week of India’s official monsoon season, which spans from June 1 to September 30, has concluded. Although it’s too early to make definitive judgements about the monsoon’s overall performance, preliminary observations can be made regarding its impact on temperatures.

With the exception of Gujarat and the southern half of Rajasthan, almost the entire country experienced some rainfall during this initial week. An analysis by India Meteorological Department (IMD) gridded data reveals that the monsoon’s influence on temperatures so far has been varied.

Rainfall Distribution

During the first week, the monsoon rains were widespread, covering most regions except for Gujarat and southern Rajasthan. This early rainfall distribution is crucial for agricultural activities and water resource management across the country.

Temperature Trends

Despite the widespread rains, the effect on temperatures has been mixed. Some regions have seen a notable drop in temperatures due to the cooling effect of the rains, while others have experienced only slight or no temperature reductions. This varied impact is illustrated in the following charts, which provide a detailed analysis of the temperature changes in different parts of India.

Regional Temperature Changes

1. Northern India : The northern regions, including parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have seen a significant drop in temperatures, providing relief from the summer heat.

2. Central India : In states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the impact of the monsoon on temperatures has been less pronounced, with only moderate reductions observed.

3. Southern India : Southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have experienced a mixed impact, with coastal areas seeing more substantial cooling compared to inland regions.

4. Western India : As mentioned, Gujarat and the southern half of Rajasthan received minimal rain, resulting in little to no change in temperatures.

While the onset of the monsoon season has brought much-needed rainfall to most parts of India, its impact on temperatures has been uneven. The first week’s data indicates that while some regions have benefited from cooler conditions, others continue to experience relatively high temperatures. As the monsoon progresses, a clearer picture will emerge, shedding more light on its overall effects on the country’s climate and weather patterns.

