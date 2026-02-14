From Nayanthara Dispute to ₹20 Crore Legal Storm: 6 Times Dhanush Faced Major Controversy
Tamil film icon Dhanush has not only been in the spotlight for his on screen work but also for several high profile controversies over the years. From legal disputes to social media allegations and stalled movie projects these incidents have attracted widespread attention in Indian cinema discussions. Below is a neutral overview of six major controversies linked to the actor.
Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice Over Stalled Film
In February 2026, Dhanush was reportedly served a legal notice by production banner Thenandal Films seeking around ₹20 crore over a long delayed project he signed in 2016 titled Naan Rudhran. The producers allege that Dhanush agreed to act and initially direct the film but failed to finalise the script and complete production & leading to financial losses. The notice demands compensation or repayment of expenses with further legal action threatened if unresolved.
Nayanthara Documentary Dispute
A public disagreement arose when Nayanthara released a Netflix documentary that reportedly included footage related to Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Dhanush’s team claimed copyright issues and issued a legal notice over the usage of that material & prompting industry and fan reactions.
Beep Song Backlash
The leak of an explicit track popularly dubbed the “Beep Song,” linked by some to Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander, sparked criticism due to its suggestive lyrics. The incident was widely discussed and affected perceptions of their professional relationship at the time.
Jallikattu Debate Reaction
During the 2017 protests in Tamil Nadu supporting traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu, Dhanush was criticized by some groups who believed he aligned with animal rights sentiments. The actor clarified his stance, emphasizing respect for cultural traditions.
Social Media Allegations
In 2017, singer Suchitra Karthik Kumar made public allegations on social media involving Dhanush and others. The actor denied the claims, and the matter generated considerable online discussion before fading over time.
Simbu Rivalry Rumours
A perceived rivalry with fellow actor Silambarasan also known as Simbu became a topic among fans after competitive remarks about careers and success over the years. Though neither escalated matters publicly through official statements, the feud was widely speculated about in cinema circles.
Disclaimer
This information is based on publicly available reports and media coverage. The information shared is for informational and entertainment purposes only, and no claims are made beyond what has been reported.