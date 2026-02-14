Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine Surprise: Star Cricketer Gets Special Tattoo for Mahieka Sharma Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash

Who Is Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?

Hardik Pandya has publicly confirmed his relationship with model actor Mahieka Sharma & bringing her into the national spotlight. She is 24 years old and holds a degree in Economics and Finance. Despite her strong academic background, she chose to follow her passion for the entertainment industry. She has featured in several music videos, independent films and commercial advertisements, building a steady career in modeling and acting.