Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine Surprise: Star Cricketer Gets Special Tattoo for Mahieka Sharma Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash
Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya made headlines this Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt and romantic gesture for his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Just days before the high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup, the all rounder surprised fans by unveiling a new tattoo dedicated to her. The romantic moment quickly went viral across social media blending love and cricket fever in perfect timing.
A Valentine’s Day To Remember
Hardik Pandya celebrated Valentine’s Day in a unique and meaningful way. The star cricketer revealed a fresh tattoo featuring Mahieka Sharma’s initial & symbolizing his affection and commitment. The gesture instantly grabbed attention online.
Who Is Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?
Hardik Pandya has publicly confirmed his relationship with model actor Mahieka Sharma & bringing her into the national spotlight. She is 24 years old and holds a degree in Economics and Finance. Despite her strong academic background, she chose to follow her passion for the entertainment industry. She has featured in several music videos, independent films and commercial advertisements, building a steady career in modeling and acting.
Tattoo That Sparked Buzz
The newly inked tattoo was spotted during a public appearance and soon became the talk of the internet. Fans praised the romantic move while others speculated about the seriousness of their relationship.
Perfect Timing Before Big Match
The romantic reveal comes just ahead of the much awaited India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With pressure building on the field, Hardik’s personal life has added another layer of public interest.
Love Story In The Spotlight
Hardik and Mahieka have been linked for some time, but this public gesture has strengthened relationship rumors. The actress has often been seen supporting him, adding more excitement to their rumored romance.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports and media sources.