LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Anthropic Claude assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search babar azam o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine Surprise: Star Cricketer Gets Special Tattoo for Mahieka Sharma Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash

Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine Surprise: Star Cricketer Gets Special Tattoo for Mahieka Sharma Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya made headlines this Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt and romantic gesture for his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Just days before the high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup, the all rounder surprised fans by unveiling a new tattoo dedicated to her. The romantic moment quickly went viral across social media blending love and cricket fever in perfect timing.

Published By: Published: February 14, 2026 14:22:27 IST
Follow us on
Google News
A Valentine’s Day To Remember
1/6
Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Valentine Surprise: Star Cricketer Gets Special Tattoo for Mahieka Sharma Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash

A Valentine’s Day To Remember

Hardik Pandya celebrated Valentine’s Day in a unique and meaningful way. The star cricketer revealed a fresh tattoo featuring Mahieka Sharma’s initial & symbolizing his affection and commitment. The gesture instantly grabbed attention online.

You Might Be Interested In
Who Is Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?
2/6

Who Is Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?

Hardik Pandya has publicly confirmed his relationship with model actor Mahieka Sharma & bringing her into the national spotlight. She is 24 years old and holds a degree in Economics and Finance. Despite her strong academic background, she chose to follow her passion for the entertainment industry. She has featured in several music videos, independent films and commercial advertisements, building a steady career in modeling and acting.

Tattoo That Sparked Buzz
3/6

Tattoo That Sparked Buzz

The newly inked tattoo was spotted during a public appearance and soon became the talk of the internet. Fans praised the romantic move while others speculated about the seriousness of their relationship.

You Might Be Interested In
Perfect Timing Before Big Match
4/6

Perfect Timing Before Big Match

The romantic reveal comes just ahead of the much awaited India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With pressure building on the field, Hardik’s personal life has added another layer of public interest.

Love Story In The Spotlight
5/6

Love Story In The Spotlight

Hardik and Mahieka have been linked for some time, but this public gesture has strengthened relationship rumors. The actress has often been seen supporting him, adding more excitement to their rumored romance.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports and media sources.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS