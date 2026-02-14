LIVE TV
  Shanaya Kapoor Turns Up The Heat: 5 Stunning Bikini And Beachwear Looks That Define Her Vacation Style

Shanaya Kapoor Turns Up The Heat: 5 Stunning Bikini And Beachwear Looks That Define Her Vacation Style

Shanaya Kapoor is serving major beach fashion inspiration with her bold bikinis and effortless resort wear. From vibrant swim sets to elegant cover ups her vacation wardrobe is a perfect mix of glam and comfort. 

Beach Bikini Look
1/6
Shanaya Kapoor Turns Up The Heat: 7 Stunning Bikini And Beachwear Looks That Define Her Vacation Style

Beach Bikini Look

Shanaya opts for a turquoise bikini while relaxing in the pool. The cool tone complements clear water settings and creates a refreshing summer statement.

White Wrap Resort Dress
2/6

White Wrap Resort Dress

In a flowy white wrap dress paired with a wide hat Shanaya channels ultimate vacation elegance. The soft drape and neutral tone create a dreamy holiday aesthetic.

Orange Bikini By The Ocean
3/6

Orange Bikini By The Ocean

The bright orange bikini highlights a fresh summer mood. The simple triangle cut keeps it timeless while the vibrant shade adds drama against the ocean backdrop.

Pink Bikini With Floral Accent
4/6

Pink Bikini With Floral Accent

Shanaya embraces playful summer vibes in a soft pink bikini. Styled with loose waves and a fresh flower detail this look is youthful and tropical perfect.

Classic Black One Piece
5/6

Classic Black One Piece

A black one piece swimsuit gives a sophisticated and elegant touch. This timeless swimwear choice proves that minimal styles can be powerful and striking.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available images and is intended for fashion and style inspiration purposes only.

