The 50 Contestant Divya Agarwal: Age, Ex Boyfriends, Net Worth, Husband And Top Controversies Explained

Divya Agarwal is one of the most talked about faces in Indian reality television. From winning popular reality shows to making headlines for her personal life and controversies. Divya continues to stay in the spotlight. Currently seen in The 50, she is once again grabbing attention for her bold personality and on screen clashes. Here is a detailed look at Divya Agarwal’s age, net worth, ex boyfriends, husband, and major controversies.