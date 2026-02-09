The 50 Contestant Divya Agarwal: Age, Ex Boyfriends, Net Worth, Husband And Top Controversies Explained
Divya Agarwal is one of the most talked about faces in Indian reality television. From winning popular reality shows to making headlines for her personal life and controversies. Divya continues to stay in the spotlight. Currently seen in The 50, she is once again grabbing attention for her bold personality and on screen clashes. Here is a detailed look at Divya Agarwal’s age, net worth, ex boyfriends, husband, and major controversies.
Age & Education
Divya Agarwal was born on 4 December 1992 in Mumbai Maharashtra India. As of 2026, she is 33 years old. She completed her graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication from St Xavier’s College Mumbai. Before entering reality television, Divya was trained in dance and actively participated in stage performances which later helped shape her confident on screen personality.
Divya Agarwal Net Worth
As of early 2026, Indian reality television star, actress and model Divya Agarwal has an estimated net worth of ₹20 to ₹25 Crore driven by her successful career in reality shows, web series (e.g., Ragini MMS: Returns 2, Cartel) and modeling. Winning major reality shows has significantly boosted her popularity and earnings.
Divya Agarwal Ex Boyfriends
Divya Agarwal’s personal life has often been in the news:
Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma began dating after MTV Splitsvilla 10. Their relationship ended dramatically during Bigg Boss 11 when Divya entered the house to confront Priyank. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood met during MTV Roadies Xtreme and later grew closer on Ace of Space. The couple dated for nearly 4 years and were considered one of the strongest reality TV pairs.
Divya Agarwal Husband
Divya Agarwal is married to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. The couple got engaged on her birthday and later tied the knot in a private ceremony. Apurva is a restaurateur and entrepreneur and the two often share glimpses of their life on social media & despite keeping certain aspects private.
Top Controversies Of Divya Agarwal
Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal landed in fresh controversy on The 50 after contestant Bhavya Singh accused her of being a “gold digger” and claimed she lives separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar. The February 2026 remarks revived old marriage rumours, earlier dismissed by the couple.
Disclaimer
The content is for informational purposes only and reflects media reports.