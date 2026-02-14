LIVE TV
latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
Valentines Day 2026: From Shilpa Shetty to Randeep Hooda WATCH How B-Town Couples Paint February 14 in Shades of Love

Valentine’s Day 2026 was all about grand gestures, heartfelt notes and picture-perfect moments, and bollywood couples didn’t hold back. From romantic getaways to cozy candlelight dinners and adorable social media posts, B-town stars celebrated February 14 in style. 

Valentines Day 2026
1/5
From Shilpa Shetty to Randeep Hooda WATCH How B-Town Couples Paint February 14 in Shades of Love.

Valentines Day 2026

From Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra to Randeep Hooda, several celebrity couples gave fans a glimpse of their love-filled celebrations.

Shilpa Shetty Valentine Celebration
2/5

Shilpa Shetty Valentine Celebration

Shilpa Shetty shared glimpses from her lavish getaway with husband Raj Kundra on Instagram, recreating the iconic Titanic ship pose in a playful moment. Describing their romance as “filmy,” she captioned "Filmy since day one! And unapologetically so...Happy Valentine’s Day my darling Cookie. @onlyrajkundra."

Kriti Kharbanda Valentine Celebration
3/5

Kriti Kharbanda Valentine Celebration

Kriti Kharbanda marked Valentine’s Day with husband Pulkit Samrat, sharing loved-up moments as the couple enjoyed each other’s company. Coordinating in red and white outfits, the actress sweetly referred to him as her “Hello Valentine” in the caption.

Randeep Hooda Valentine Celebration
4/5

Randeep Hooda Valentine Celebration

Randeep Hooda shared a heartwarming picture with wife Lin Laishram from a family function, making it clear that all eyes were on her. In a touching Valentine’s Day message, he wrote that he first found love in her eyes and now sees their future in her smile, also referring to the “little heartbeat growing within.”

Lin Valentine Celebration
5/5

Lin Valentine Celebration

Lin, on the other hand, posted a cheerful photo of the couple embracing on a street abroad. In her caption, she fondly called him “Eigee Nupa,” which translates to “My Man.”

