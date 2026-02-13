LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Bhago Mobility Partners With Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India And Honda Power Pack Energy India To Launch Intelligent Sustainable Mobility Transport Platform

Bhago Mobility Partners With Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India And Honda Power Pack Energy India To Launch Intelligent Sustainable Mobility Transport Platform

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 13, 2026 13:27:11 IST

Bhago Mobility today announced the launch of a comprehensive electric mobility platform designed to enable India’s growing urban mobility. In partnership with Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and supported by Honda Power Pack Energy India’s (HEID) battery-swapping infrastructure, the company plans to deploy electric two-wheelers in Delhi and Bengaluru, with a Pan India rollout over the next three years. 

The platform is designed for delivery partners, ride-hailing drivers, and last-mile logistics workers, offering bundled access to electric vehicles, battery swapping, compliance, and technology support through a single subscription-based model. 

The platform offers on-demand access to electric two-wheelers through a flexible ownership and usage model. The platform is available to individuals who choose to own an EV, either for personal use or to make it available for others to operate. 

The initiative is also aimed at creating employment opportunities for individuals with minimal formal education, requiring only a valid driving licence for them to benefit from the platform enabling them to earn more than 20% on their current earnings. 

The initiative addresses key challenges faced by urban mobility workers, including high upfront vehicle costs that are deterrents for ownerships, charging downtime, maintenance, and regulatory complexity. By integrating vehicle access and energy infrastructure, the platform aims to improve worker uptime and earning potential. 

HMSI will supply electric two-wheelers for the deployment, bringing its manufacturing and engineering expertise to vehicles intended for high-utilisation commercial use. HEID’s battery-swapping network will enable near-instant battery replacement, allowing workers to continue operations with minimal downtime. 

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Mutsuo Usui, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “At Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, our approach to electric mobility is rooted in creating solutions that are sustainable, reliable, and truly impactful for everyday riders. Our partnership with Bhago Mobility reflects this commitment, bringing together Honda’s trusted quality and innovation with a strong, technologydriven batteryswapping ecosystem. Through the Activa e: integrated with HEID’s robust swapping network, we aim to deliver safe, efficient, and productivityenhancing mobility solutions that minimize downtime for India’s mobility workforce. We deeply value the synergy of this collaboration and remain fully committed to comprehensive and dependable aftersales support, ensuring longterm trust and customer satisfaction.” 

“Urban mobility cannot be solved by a single company or a single product. It requires a combination of people, technologies, and capabilities working together to address real, on-ground challenges. That is why bringing together like-minded, strategically aligned partners is critical. Our collaboration with Honda, built on a strong relationship spanning over two decades starting from the two-wheeler ecosystem, allows us to deliver robust engineering and a reliable mobility solution. By combining our strengths with partners such as HEID, we are able to offer a practical, scalable platform, whether individuals want to operate the vehicle themselves for work or someone who wants to make it available for others. The potential of this integrated approach is immense, both in terms of impact and opportunity.” said Mr.Aditya Goyal, Managing Director of Bhago Mobility. 

Bhago’s proprietary technology platform integrates background verification, operations management, roadside assistance, and daily performance analytics to provide workers with actionable insights on optimizing their earnings. Real-time guidance helps drivers understand demand patterns, choose optimal routes, and improve their service quality, directly translating to higher income potential. 

The initial rollout will focus on on-boarding delivery partners from e-commerce and food delivery platforms, with plans to expand into ride-hailing and logistics services. Operations will begin in Delhi and Bengaluru, with additional cities to be added as the battery-swapping network expands. 

Also, Bhago Mobility is also focused on increasing women’s participation in India’s transportation and logistics workforce. Through targeted outreach, specialised training programmes, and dedicated support systems, the platform aims to enable more women to enter non-traditional mobility roles. By creating safe, flexible, and sustainable income opportunities, the initiative seeks to empower women and their families while contributing to broader efforts to improve women’s labour force participation in urban India. 

About Bhago Mobility 

Bhago Mobility is a comprehensive electric vehicle platform designed to empower India’s urban mobility economy workers with access to sustainable, affordable transportation. Through strategic partnerships with leading vehicle manufacturers and energy infrastructure providers, Bhago delivers an integrated solution encompassing vehicles, energy, compliance, and technology to ensure maximum uptime and earning potential for workers. The platform serves e-commerce companies, quick commerce platforms, ride-hailing services, and delivery aggregators while creating economic opportunities for micro-entrepreneurs across India. 

About Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) 

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Japan, began operations in May 2001 and is today one of India’s leading twowheeler manufacturers. 70 million customers. 

HMSI operates four manufacturing facilities in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka), and Vithalapur (Gujarat), producing a wide range of scooters and motorcycles built to global quality standards. Committed to the vision of “Safety for Everyone,” HMSI drives nationwide road safety awareness through Traffic Training Parks, Safety Driving Education Centres (SDECs), and the IDTR in Karnal, collectively educating over 12 million citizens. 

As it continues to grow, HMSI remains focused on delivering highquality mobility solutions, strengthening its customer network, and creating value that extends beyond mobility for people and communities across India. 

 

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 1:26 PM IST
Tags: Bhago MobilityHonda MotorcycleHonda Power Pack

QUICK LINKS