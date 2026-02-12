LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

A 40-year old woman, Sarita from Aligarh’s Mandrak area, who eloped with her 20-year-old son-in-law, Rahul, just nine days before the scheduled wedding. The shocking twist didn’t end there. Months later, the woman is now accused of abandoning the young man and fleeing once again- this time with his brother-in-law, with Rs 2 lakh in cash and more valuables.

40-Year-Old Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law, Now Elopes Again With Brother-In-Law. Photos: X
40-Year-Old Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law, Now Elopes Again With Brother-In-Law. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 12, 2026 13:02:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

What started as a wedding celebration in Aligarh has spiralled into a dramatic saga of betrayal and scandal. A 40-year old woman, Sarita from Aligarh’s Mandrak area, who eloped with her 20-year-old son-in-law, Rahul, just nine days before the scheduled wedding on February 6, reportedly took Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and jewellery. 

The shocking twist didn’t end there. Months later, the woman is now accused of abandoning the young man and fleeing once again- this time with his brother-in-law, along with Rs 2 lakh in cash and more valuables. The bizarre sequence of events has left both families stunned and prompted a police investigation. 

Aligarh Woman’s Another Escape With ₹2 Lakh?

As per the police complaint lodged by Rahul, the situation took a dramatic twist last week. He alleged that on February 6, while he was at work, Sarita left their home. According to him, she was not alone- she reportedly left with his brother-in-law. 

You Might Be Interested In

Rahul further claimed that the pair took nearly Rs 2 lakh in cash along with valuable jewellery before disappearing. 

Love Affair With Future Son-in-Law During Daughter’s Engagement?

The bond between Sarita and Rahul reportedly began under unexpected circumstances nearly ten months ago. Sarita had arranged her daughter’s marriage with Rahul, but during the engagement phase, the prospective groom and his future mother-in-law allegedly grew close and developed a romantic relationship. 

Police said the wedding was scheduled for April 16, and preparations were underway. However, on a Sunday night, Rahul left home claiming he was going to shop for wedding clothes. 

Hours later, he called his father and declared, “I am leaving. Don’t try to find me.” Around the same time, Sarita also disappeared without informing her family. The two later moved to Sitamarhi, where they reportedly began living together. 

Where Is the Couple Now?

Police officials in Aligarh are examining the complaint. Although elopement between consenting adults is typically treated as a personal matter, the accusations of cash and jewellery being taken have led authorities to scrutinise the case more closely. Sarita and her alleged new partner are currently untraceable. 

So far, officials have not confirmed whether a formal FIR has been lodged in connection with the reported theft. 

Also Read: UP Police MMS Clip: Head Constable’s Video With Female Constable In Uniform Goes Viral In Bijnor, SP Suspends Both — Here’s What We Know

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 12:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aligarh mother elopesAligarh theft casehome-hero-pos-4Mandrak Aligarh newsmother elopes twicemother elopes with daughter fianceRahul Sarita newsSitamarhi elopement caseUP viral news today

RELATED News

Bengaluru Shocker: SUV Driver Speeds Off With Man Clinging Onto Bonnet For Nearly A Kilometer; Video Goes VIRAL

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Jhansi Horror: Facebook Affair Turns Fatal As Wife, Lover Kill ‘Toxic’ Husband, After He Finds Out About The Relationship – Accused Had Killed Ex-Girlfriend Earlier

Delhi Triple Murder Case: ‘Baba’ Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With ‘Dhanvarsha’ Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold

LATEST NEWS

Huge Uproar Over Viral Video Showing Soft Drink Bottles Being Refilled With Leftover Beverages At Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium After T20 World Cup Match

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Start From February 12; More Than 40,000 Students Appear on Day 1

Love Horoscope Today, February 12, 2026: One Zodiac Sign May Face a Breakup | Know Romantic Predictions for All Signs

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

Who Is Hind Al-Owais? UAE Diplomat Who Reportedly ‘Pimped’ Herself, Her 13-Year-Old Sister And Other Arab Girls To Jeffrey Epstein

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

“I Don’t Care How Many People Sign That F—ing Petition”: Even After A Year, JPMorgan Employees’ Protest Against Jamie Dimon’s 5 Days Work Policy Refuses To Die

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery
Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery
Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery
Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

QUICK LINKS