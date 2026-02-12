Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

What started as a wedding celebration in Aligarh has spiralled into a dramatic saga of betrayal and scandal. A 40-year old woman, Sarita from Aligarh’s Mandrak area, who eloped with her 20-year-old son-in-law, Rahul, just nine days before the scheduled wedding on February 6, reportedly took Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and jewellery.

The shocking twist didn’t end there. Months later, the woman is now accused of abandoning the young man and fleeing once again- this time with his brother-in-law, along with Rs 2 lakh in cash and more valuables. The bizarre sequence of events has left both families stunned and prompted a police investigation.

Aligarh Woman’s Another Escape With ₹2 Lakh?

As per the police complaint lodged by Rahul, the situation took a dramatic twist last week. He alleged that on February 6, while he was at work, Sarita left their home. According to him, she was not alone- she reportedly left with his brother-in-law.

Rahul further claimed that the pair took nearly Rs 2 lakh in cash along with valuable jewellery before disappearing.

Love Affair With Future Son-in-Law During Daughter’s Engagement?

The bond between Sarita and Rahul reportedly began under unexpected circumstances nearly ten months ago. Sarita had arranged her daughter’s marriage with Rahul, but during the engagement phase, the prospective groom and his future mother-in-law allegedly grew close and developed a romantic relationship.

Police said the wedding was scheduled for April 16, and preparations were underway. However, on a Sunday night, Rahul left home claiming he was going to shop for wedding clothes.

Hours later, he called his father and declared, “I am leaving. Don’t try to find me.” Around the same time, Sarita also disappeared without informing her family. The two later moved to Sitamarhi, where they reportedly began living together.

Where Is the Couple Now?



Police officials in Aligarh are examining the complaint. Although elopement between consenting adults is typically treated as a personal matter, the accusations of cash and jewellery being taken have led authorities to scrutinise the case more closely. Sarita and her alleged new partner are currently untraceable.

So far, officials have not confirmed whether a formal FIR has been lodged in connection with the reported theft.

