UP Police MMS Clip: Head Constable's Video With Female Constable In Uniform Goes Viral In Bijnor, SP Suspends Both — Here's What We Know

The top officials have stressed that such activities undermine the reputation and honor of the police force.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 12, 2026 10:50:57 IST

Another scandal has broken out in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh after an allegedly objectionable video shot of a head constable and a female constable of the Rehad police station became viral on social media. The police department was outraged and embarrassed by the video that allegedly captured the two officers in an inappropriate position. It is interesting to note that the female constable was caught on camera in a police uniform. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha suspended the two, suspended both officers on grounds of indiscipline and also directed a departmental investigation into the incident.

UP Police Viral MMS Clip 

The issue has attracted strong condemnation among people as many citizens have questioned the actions of the police officers who have been charged with the responsibility to ensure law and order. After the video was circulated on different social media and shared among police WhatsApp groups, the authorities started investigating the issue of how the video was recorded and who leaked it. The authorities are also seeking to establish whether the video was recorded within the police station or in an independent premise and whether the video was distributed with malicious intent to defame or blackmail the purported individuals. The Superintendent of the police has also ordered an investigation on the identity of the individual who made the video viral.

Viral MMS UP 

It is yet another disturbing trend of scandals related to police officers and viral videos in Uttar Pradesh. The same situation in the past had been noted in areas such as Unnao, Mathura, and Kanpur where it was argued that uniforms are misused by professionals and as a sign of professionalism. The top officials have stressed that such activities undermine the reputation and honor of the police force. Since the case is under investigation, law enforcement has vowed to take the case seriously in case anybody is found guilty and that discipline and the trust of the people should be the supreme concern of the department.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 10:50 AM IST
