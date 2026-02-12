Bengaluru Shocker: SUV Driver Speeds Off With Man Clinging Onto Bonnet For Nearly A Kilometer; Video Goes VIRAL

Bengaluru: A road rage incident in Bengaluru took a dangerous turn after an SUV driver allegedly sped off with a man clinging to the bonnet for nearly a kilometre. The shocking episode, captured on video, has led to the driver’s detention and an attempted murder case.

Road Rage Escalates Near Trinity Junction

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on Wednesday when 36-year-old Nanjunda, a goods vehicle owner, was returning from Hoskote after purchasing flowers for his business. His relative, Manoj K, was driving the vehicle.

After crossing Trinity Junction in the Halasuru area, they moved into the right lane with the indicator on to make a turn. At that point, a Maruti Suzuki XL6 driver, identified as Suresh, allegedly began honking repeatedly. When informed about the right turn, he reportedly pulled up alongside their vehicle and hurled abuses.

The confrontation intensified at the next signal near HAL Airport Road (CB Road junction), where Nanjunda approached the SUV driver to question his behaviour.

Man Clings To Bonnet As SUV Speeds Away

Police said Suresh allegedly attempted to flee when confronted. Nanjunda claimed he stood in front of the vehicle to stop him, but the SUV driver accelerated, knocking him onto the bonnet.

A video recorded from another car shows Nanjunda desperately holding on as the SUV continues at speed, overtaking several vehicles. Despite his repeated gestures asking the driver to stop, the SUV did not slow down.

Driver Detained, Attempt To Murder Case Filed

The vehicle was eventually intercepted after cab drivers and two-wheeler riders blocked its path near the ASC Centre and College, forcing it to halt.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant charges against Suresh. He has since been detained, and further investigation is underway.

