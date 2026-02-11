What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

A disturbing case of forced marriage has surfaced in Samastipur district, Bihar. A video went viral in which a young man is visibly drugged. After being drugged he was kidnapped and made to marry a woman against his will. This cruel act is part of a practice locally known as “pakadwa vivah” where men are taken by force and married to women with no consent.

The Bihar incident came to light when a video of the event spread on social media which showed the young man in a serious condition during the wedding rituals. Police say the video shows the man shaking and unresponsive as the ceremony went on because he had been given a sedative substance before being taken away.

Drugged at Library, Forced Into Marriage in Bihar

According to local reports, the young man had gone to a library to study when some people allegedly drugged him and made him unconscious. Once he was helpless, they forced him into marriage with a woman from Chakaraj Ali village in the Shahpur Patori police station area of Bihar.

Police say the forced marriage was carried out without the boy’s consent. A video from the location shows him barely conscious during the ritual, and villagers performed the marriage rites while he remained in a dazed state. Many who watched the Bihar video online were disturbed by what they saw, as the young man did not seem aware of what was happening to him.

Bihar’s Viral Video Sparks Outrage

After the video went viral, police took action. Officers from the local police station launched an investigation and traced the incident to the Chakaraj Ali area. Police were able to rescue the student from the situation and he was returned to his family. Police also recorded his statement to understand how he was abducted and forced into marriage, as per reports.

Authorities have said they will take strict action against those responsible for the kidnapping and forced marriage. As soon as the video went viral it sparked sharp criticism online. Many people condemned the practice of pakadwa vivah and termed it as illegal and cruel.

There have been several reports of similar incidents Iin Bihar where men were taken by force and married to women after being abducted. These cases show the concerns about forced marriages in some parts of the state, and there have been demands for stronger legal action to stop such practices.

