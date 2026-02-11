Jhansi Horror: Facebook Affair Turns Fatal As Wife, Lover Kill ‘Toxic’ Husband, After He Finds Out About The Relationship – Accused Had Killed Ex-Girlfriend Earlier

Three people have been arrested for the murder of Jagbhan Kushwaha, a railway vendor whose body was found near Jhansi railway station 10 days ago. What first seemed like a mysterious death has now turned into a shocking story of an affair and a planned killing.

As per reports, Kushwaha’s blood-soaked body was found in bushes near a Hanuman temple outside the railway station on February 1. The night before, on January 31, he had left home saying he was going to Chennai to catch a train. The next day, he was dead.

Wife, Lover and Friend Arrested in Jhansi

Police began investigating and soon grew suspicious of his wife, Kiran. The couple had three children. Officers noticed that Kiran kept changing her statements. She even refused to file an FIR after her husband’s death. Many of the details she shared later turned out to be false. This raised serious doubts.

Reports say that when police checked Kushwaha’s call records, they found repeated calls to a man named Shiv Kumar Lodhi. He used to do private jobs and mostly stayed away from his family. After the Jhansi murder, he disappeared and avoided the police for several days. He was finally arrested on Tuesday at the Raksa Bypass intersection in Madhya Pradesh.

Shiv Kumar confesses to Jhansi murder

During questioning, Shiv Kumar confessed to his role in the Jhansi murder. After that, police arrested Kiran as well. They also took his friend, Dharmendra Lodhi from Umri Kala in Shivpuri, into custody. Based on the information given by Shiv Kumar, police recovered the gun and cartridges used to kill Kushwaha, according to reports.

According to police, Kiran and Shiv Kumar were having an affair. They had connected on Facebook about six months ago. Their relationship became serious. Shiv Kumar had even tattooed Kiran’s name on his body when they visited a Sankranti fair together.

Jagbhan later found out about the affair. Police said he would often drink and beat Kiran after learning about it. To get rid of him, Kiran and Shiv Kumar allegedly made a plan and killed him.

Dark Past of Main Accused

In another shocking detail, Shiv Kumar had reportedly killed his first girlfriend a year ago. It is still not clear whether he was charged in that case or if that investigation is still going on.

With three people now under arrest, police believe they have solved the case. But the crime has left many shocked, especially because it involved a family, an affair and a murder that was carefully planned.

Also Read: Delhi Triple Murder Case: ‘Baba’ Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With ‘Dhanvarsha’ Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold