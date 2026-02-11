LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Delhi Triple Murder Case: 'Baba' Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With 'Dhanvarsha' Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold

Delhi Triple Murder Case: ‘Baba’ Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With ‘Dhanvarsha’ Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold

Delhi Police have arrested a self-styled “tantrik baba” in connection with the shocking triple deaths in Peeragarhi. The accused, identified as Kamaruddin, has been charged with murder. He was the last person seen with the three victims before they were found dead inside a parked car.

Tantrik Baba Arrested in Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case (Image: X)
Tantrik Baba Arrested in Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 11, 2026 15:41:04 IST

Delhi Triple Murder Case: 'Baba' Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With 'Dhanvarsha' Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold

A self-styled tantrik, often called a “baba”, has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the shocking triple deaths in Peeragarhi. The baba was the last person seen with the three victims before they were found dead inside a parked car.

The accused has been identified as Kamaruddin, who police described as a ‘maulana’ and an occult practitioner. He has now been charged with murder, marking the first arrest in the case.

The so-called “tantrik baba” had been under police scrutiny since Monday, when he was picked up from Ghaziabad. CCTV footage reportedly shows that he was the last person seen with the deceased before their deaths.

Baba Gave Poisoned Laddoos and ‘Dhanvarsha’ Ritual

During questioning, “tantrik baba” Kamaruddin admitted to preparing laddoos mixed with poison and to travelling with the three in their car on the day of the incident. Police said he promised the victims quick money through rituals and convinced them to take part in a “special pooja” for ‘dhanvarsha’, which means a blessing of wealth.

Officers said he gained their trust, told them to bring ₹2 lakh in cash, liquor, and cold drinks, and then fed them the poisoned sweets during the journey. After they became unconscious, he allegedly took the money and fled the vehicle.

Kamaruddin, described by police as a maulana and an occult practitioner, was picked up from Ghaziabad on Monday. This arrest is the first in the case, and he has been charged with murder. Police said he had been in contact with the victims for about a year, as per reports. 

Bodies Found Inside Parked Car

The bodies of two men and a woman were discovered on Sunday afternoon, around 3:50 pm, inside an SUV that was parked near the Peeragarhi flyover in northwest Delhi. Passers-by alerted the police after noticing the car had been standing there for hours. When officers opened the vehicle, they found all three unresponsive inside.

As per reports, the victims were identified as Randhir (76), who was sitting in the driver’s seat, Shiv Naresh Singh (47) in the front passenger seat, and Laxmi Devi (40) in the back seat. There were no visible injury marks on their bodies. However, police found three liquor bottles and used disposable glasses inside the car. There were signs that victims might have vomited, which raised suspicion that they may have consumed something poisonous.

Police are continuing their probe from all angles. For now, the arrest of the baba has become the key development in this mysterious and disturbing case that has left many questions unanswered.

Also Read: Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 3:41 PM IST
Tags: crime news latest news regional news

Delhi Triple Murder Case: ‘Baba’ Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With ‘Dhanvarsha’ Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold

Delhi Triple Murder Case: ‘Baba’ Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With ‘Dhanvarsha’ Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold

Delhi Triple Murder Case: ‘Baba’ Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With ‘Dhanvarsha’ Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold
Delhi Triple Murder Case: ‘Baba’ Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With ‘Dhanvarsha’ Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold
Delhi Triple Murder Case: ‘Baba’ Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With ‘Dhanvarsha’ Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold
Delhi Triple Murder Case: ‘Baba’ Arrested After Mixing Poison In Laddoos, Lured Victims With ‘Dhanvarsha’ Promise, Fled With Cash And Gold

QUICK LINKS